SOLVE-USDT Pair Now Available on BitMart’s Trading Platform

TALINN, ESTONIA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solve.Care, the healthcare blockchain platform company, today announced that the SOLVE-USDT pair is now available on BitMart’s trading platform.

SOLVE is the company’s digital token that has many uses on the Solve.Care Platform. On the Platform, healthcare dApps are created to simplify access to care, reduce administrative burdens, and reduce costs associated with inefficiency endemic in today’s healthcare systems. As an open platform, developers are rewarded in SOLVE when they create, operate, or sell their dApps on the platform. Users also use SOLVE every time they access the Solve.Care Platform, as the token is used as gas, fees, and payments in all interactions and transactions there. The platform brings real users to the blockchain and crypto industry, facilitating mass adoption by the general public.

Commenting on the announcement, Acting Chief Operating Officer and Director of Marketing and Communications for Solve.Care, Mariya Ozadovskaya, said, “Users of the Solve.Care Platform now have an additional channel to obtain SOLVE. Our underlying mission has always been to improve accessibility to healthcare for the benefit of the patient. Easy access to the SOLVE token plays an integral part in that mission as it is key in streamlining and removing frictions in the administration of healthcare and its payments.”

This news follows a number of significant announcements from the company, that the SOLVE token would be adopted as the payment currency of choice for healthcare services in South Korean's upcoming metaverse hospital, and the partnership agreement with EMEDI Healthcare to integrate their Smart Rings onto the Solve.Care Platform.

