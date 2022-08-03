Kofler Design Build Talks Up Its Kitchen Renovation Service

Design Build Los Angeles ADU Los Angeles

At Kofler Design and Build, we take kitchen renovations very seriously because we understand the impact it has on any home – both functionally and aesthetically" — Asaf

Kofler Design and Build is a general construction and remodeling firm based in LA. It has been in existence for over 15 years providing various construction services. The firm recently promoted its kitchen renovation service that they have been providing for a long time now.

“The kitchen is the one room in any home that brings people together. It is also a high-traffic room which will constantly have a member of the home in it at one time or another,” said Dante Hernandez, an interior designer at Kofler Design and Build. “It is no wonder then that kitchens need a revamp very often, more than any other room in the house. Kitchen renovations usually bring a huge uplift to the home when done right. At Kofler Design and Build, we take kitchen renovations very seriously because we understand the impact it has on any home – both functionally and aesthetically. Our designs are timeless. And we also take into consideration clients designs and help them to come up with a finished project that is worth their investment.”

As a design-build company in LA, Kofler has been in the business of remodeling homes for years now. The firm offers other general contracting services. But this time their focus is on their kitchen remodeling service. Over the years, the primary design of kitchens has evolved from the traditional work triangle design to a more contemporary design that accommodates more features, according to the owner of the firm, Asar Kofler. He also added that now, more and more homeowners are looking to have open-plan kitchens without restrictive walls to allow better entertaining space.

Design Build Los Angeles takes into consideration the changing design trends and incorporates clients' ideas to come up with desirable kitchen renovations. To attract more clientele for kitchen remodels, the firm's interior designer mentioned that they take over the process from start to finish- from procuring building permits down to delivering a brand-new kitchen.

