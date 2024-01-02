California New York Express: Pioneering Stress-Free Moves from NY to CA and Vice Versa

Moving from California to New York

Expertise in bi-coastal moves: California New York Express simplifies the journey from New York to California and back.

California New York Express, renowned for being a leader in bi-coastal moving services, is redefining the experience of moving from New York to California and vice versa. Specializing as New York to California movers, the company offers seamless and hassle-free relocation solutions for those looking to traverse the country.

"Moving across the country can be a daunting task, but our mission is to make it as stress-free as possible," says Paul with California New York Express. The company's extensive experience and tailored services ensure that every aspect of the move is handled with professionalism and care.

Their website, www.moveeast.com, provides comprehensive resources and tips, especially for those moving from Los Angeles to New York. This dedicated section, moving from Los Angeles to New York, offers practical advice to make the transition smooth and efficient.

California New York Express is not just another Los Angeles moving company. It stands out for its commitment to customer satisfaction and efficiency. With locations in key cities, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York, the company is strategically positioned to serve clients moving between these major hubs. The Los Angeles office, detailed on Google Maps, serves as a central point for customers in Southern California.

Contact details for their offices are as follows:

Los Angeles

5698 Bandini Blvd B, Bell, CA 90201

P: 888-680-7200 Ext. 102

San Francisco

745 85th Ave, Suite L, Oakland, CA 94621

P: 888-680-7200 Ext. 135

New York

210 Meadowlands Pkwy d, Secaucus, NJ 07094

P: 888-680-7200 Ext. 131

"Whether you're moving a few items or an entire household, our team ensures a smooth journey from coast to coast," adds Paul. California New York Express remains committed to offering top-notch moving services, making long-distance moves less overwhelming and more enjoyable for their clients.