Europe Medical Cannabis Market Research Report 2022, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Europe Medical Cannabis Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” The Europe medical cannabis market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 22.8% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Medical cannabis is produced from the Cannabis plant to cure ailments, such as pain and mental and sleep disorders. It comprises active ingredients, such as tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD), which provide relief by healing the body from muscle, chronic, and nerve pain. It also assists in reducing anxiety, stress, and depression by restoring normal levels and functions of the brain chemicals. At present, there is a rise in the demand for medical cannabis across Europe to treat nausea and vomiting after chemotherapy.

Market Trends

The legality of cannabis currently varies from one country to another across Europe. However, the gradually increasing legalization of medical cannabis for curing various illnesses represents one of the key factors driving the market in the region. For instance, it is utilized in treating cancer and neurological disorders, such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases, which is propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing prevalence of chronic knee disorders due to osteoarthritis and meniscal injuries is positively influencing the market in the region. In addition, the rising awareness among the masses about the benefits of consuming medical cannabis is contributing to the growth of the market in Europe. Furthermore, key market players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to enhance the genetic improvement strategies for cannabis, which is bolstering the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of species, derivative, application, end use, route of administration and country.

Breakup by Species:

Indica

Sativa

Hybrid

Breakup by Derivative:

Cannabidiol (CBD)

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)

Others

Breakup by Application:

Cancer

Arthritis

Migraine

Epilepsy

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Pharmaceutical Industry

Research and Development Centres

Others

Breakup by Route of Administration:

Oral Solutions and Capsules

Smoking

Vaporizers

Topicals

Others

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

