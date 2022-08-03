The City of Baltimore Recognizes Never Give Up Day August 18
We believe no one should ever be stuck in a bad situation without hope.”BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's almost August 18 and so many people around the world need to hear the words – “Never Give Up!"
— Mr Never Give Up
The City of Baltimore, Maryland, is among the 50 cities in the US and Canada to join community members celebrating Never Give Up Day. The Mayoral proclamation signals the city's role in recognizing their community's impactful resilience and determination.
Never Give Up Day is dedicated to all the people who go beyond their means to give the best of their abilities to achieve their goals, despite the hurdles they may face. Celebrating Never Give Up Day not only feels great, but it reinforces the behavior you want to show up when you face a new challenge or opportunity.
This celebration was first observed in 2019. However, it was not until 2021, that city mayors approved to proclaim August 18th as Never Give Up Day, making this day a nationwide celebration day. Associations, the public and private sectors, schools, universities and, more generally, citizens, can make this day a springboard for awareness-raising actions.
Here are the many cities that have proclaimed August 18 as Never Give Up Day:
USA: Baltimore (MD), Phoenix (AZ), Milwaukee (WI), Warren (MI), Charlotte (NC), Fort Worth (TX), Irving (TX), Grand Rapids (MI), Fargo (ND), Florence (SC), Lake Havasu City (AZ), Surprise (AZ), Reno (NV), Deland (FL), Greenville (NC), Cherry Hill (NJ), Huntington (WV), Linden (NJ), Concord (NC), Rome (GA), Loveland (CO), Springfield (OR), Corona (CA), El Mirage (AZ), Commerce City (CO), North Las Vegas (NV), Hemet (CA), Dania Beach (FL), Pinellas Park ( FL), Pine Bluff (AR), North Lauderdale (FL), Hoffman Estates (IL), Las Cruces (NM), Durham (NC), Little Elm (TX), Petersburg (VA), Daly City (CA), St. Charles (MO), West Springfield (MA)
Canada: Brampton (ON), Burlington (ON), Strathcona County (AB), Red Deer (AB), Niagara Falls (ON), Victoria (BC), Newmarket (ON), Welland (ON), Saanich (BC), Regina (SK), Halifax (NS), Belleville (ON)
Watch Video Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iql7cJPJorw
for more information: http://www.nevergiveupday.com
USA: (929) 388 2146
Canada: (647) 243 7276
info@nevergiveupday.com
Alain Horoit
Never Give Up
+1 929-388-2146
email us here
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iql7cJPJorw