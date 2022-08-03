California New York Express Los Angeles Continues to Provide Cross Country Moves From California

Moving from California to New York Packing a home Moving truck Moving to NYC

MoveEast Los Angeles is a California-based moving company specializing in cross-country moves from Los Angeles, California to New York and New Jersey

Moving has been said to be one of life’s most stressful events. However, at California New York Express, we believe that a long-distance move should not be stressful” — Paul

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MoveEast Los Angeles is a California-based moving company specializing in cross-country moves from Los Angeles, California to New York and New Jersey. This company seeks to increase its client base by promoting its unique, direct, non-stop cross-country moves from California.

“Moving across the country has proven to be a daunting process for many people, year in and year out,” said the MoveEast Los Angeles branch CEO. “It is no wonder moving has been said to be one of life’s most stressful events. However, at California New York Express, we believe that a long-distance move such as the ones we handle all year round need not be stressful. In fact, with the right California movers like MoveEast, you will experience a smooth transition. We have been in the moving business for many years now, with great success stories from our customers. Join our database of satisfied clients by signing on with us to move this year.”

MoveEast head of marketing intends to promote the company’s cross-country moving services all through the moving season this year. She says that most cross-country moves happen during the spring and summer break. And that is when many folks choose to make a business or residential transition.

To do this, she intends to revamp the company website to highlight the main cross-country routes that these cross-country movers in Los Angeles frequent.

The main cross-country routes that MoveEast frequents are the New York to California, as well as California to New York moves.

Many cross-country movers ply these routes but MoveEast making efforts to outshine the competition with better service delivery and guaranteed customer satisfaction. This cross-country mover offers a guaranteed delivery time frame with a money-back guarantee if they do not meet the delivery time. They can back this claim up because CANY Express offers direct coast to coast moves.

It goes without saying the moving industry is a cut-throat one. The mover that wins the day is the one who offers customer satisfaction. Additionally, a wide array of moving services helps to win many movers. And this company has a good portfolio of clients, both new and returning. Maybe MoveEast can satisfy this demand?

To find out more about their moving portfolio and services, click on the link to the MoveEast official website provided below.

Fantastic move