Rookie Comedy Writer Anish Bhalla Wins the TV Pitch Competition at Just For Laughs
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anish Bhalla and his partners at Kavalry Productions went into the finals of the Just For Laughs ComedyPRO Stand Up and Pitch contest hoping to make an impact with their animated sitcom series BHALLA. Instead, Anish did his best Michael Jordan impression and won the TV pitch contest with an MVP performance. It was an experience he’ll never forget.
“It's hard to sum up my feelings after attending JFL for the first time,” said series co-creator Anish. “I felt validated just by being in the building and meeting some of my favorite comedians. I felt energized.”
Anish turned that energy into a Vince Carter style dunk that caught the attention of executives at Warner Brothers, ABC, Paramount and BET+ who collectively voted BHALLA the winner of their live pitch session.
“We felt like we had a shot because we’ve been working on this show for years,” said series co-creator Matt Kelly. “The reaction from the executives and the audience was a real confidence booster.”
BHALLA is a coming-of-age animated sitcom inspired by Anish’s teenage years as an Indo-Canadian playing basketball in the 1990’s. It features a wide range of relatable and funny characters.
Series co-creator Kyle Radke has been attending Just For Laughs for over a decade, first as a comedian and now as a writer and producer. While he was confident that the team could pull off the win, he was also amazed at the competition.
"This year was my third time as a Stand Up And Pitch finalist and it was easily the best,” said Kyle. “There was also a level of support and camaraderie amongst all the creators that I haven't seen in previous years.”
Anish feels like this is the perfect time to tell a story about a family you don’t often see on television.
“I attended the cast panel for Jo Koy’s movie Easter Sunday at JFL,” said Anish. “I was moved after watching four Asian leads talk about representing their cultures proudly. Then I got to stand in front of industry executives and tell my story. As a young writer, it's given me so much confidence.”
The winners of Stand Up and Pitch will be invited back to JFL ComedyPRO 2023 where Anish, Matt and Kyle hope to showcase the progress they’ve made with BHALLA.
“Hopefully by this time next year we’re talking about BHALLA debuting on streaming platforms around the globe,” said Matt. “This show will appeal to a wide audience and we want everyone to experience it.”
Only time will tell if BHALLA earns the chance to appear on television screens all over the world. For now, Anish and his teammates will take the win and keep hustling.
