Filmmaker Rian Johnson to headline Podathon 2022 for Make-A-Wish
Acclaimed filmmaker, RIAN JOHNSON will be the featured guest on the third-annual Podathon charity event raising money for Make-A-Wish on September 17, 2022.NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed filmmaker, RIAN JOHNSON will be the featured guest on the third-annual Podathon charity event raising money for Make-A-Wish on September 17, 2022. Johnson will be the guest of Alden Diaz of Ahch-To Radio and the interview will stream at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on the Podathon YouTube livestream. Podathon 2022 will begin the 14-hour fundraising marathon at 9am ET / 6am PT that day on www.ThePodathon.com and www.YouTube.com/ATGcast.
The sixty-minute, one-on-one interview will be an intimate conversation with Rian Johnson, writer director of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Knives Out and its upcoming sequel, Glass Onion, featuring a deep dive into his process, the fan response to his Star Wars film and insight into what being a part of the Star Wars universe means to him. “It truly does the heart good to have Rian Johnson joining the show for such an incredible cause,” said Diaz. “Rian’s work, particularly in Star Wars, has so much to do with ideas of legacy and caring for the next generation, so I can think of nobody better to help us highlight the amazing work Make-A-Wish does for children everywhere.”
Conceived by noted podcast host, writer and producer Pete Fletzer in 2020 as a way to raise money for Make-A-Wish at the height of the pandemic, Podathon is a virtual fundraising event that features more than a dozen of the top YouTubers and podcasters in the Star Wars fandom. “The Star Wars community is made up of some the most generous people I’ve ever met, and the opportunity to leverage the reach of some of the best creators to raise money for charity is a natural synergy for good,” said Fletzer.
Throughout the 14-hour event, content creators will stream their shows featuring guests, personalities and discussions from around the Star Wars galaxy. Last year, Podathon raised almost $8,500 for Make-A-Wish. This year’s goal is to collect more than $10,000 for the charity.
In addition to Rian Johnson, other featured guests from the Star Wars universe will be announced over the coming weeks. More information about the event can be found at www.ThePodathon.com and donations are open now at the link found on the site. All donations go directly to Make-A-Wish and are collected through their website.
This event is not associated or affiliated with Lucasfilm or Disney in any official capacity.
About Make-A-Wish:
When a family in your community hears the devastating news that their child has been diagnosed with a critical illness, life changes forever. Hospital stays, doctor’s visits and treatments become their new normal.
Make-A-Wish invites wish kids into a world of possibilities — where the exciting anticipation of a wish-come-true helps them believe in better days ahead. A wish replaces fear with confidence, sadness with joy and anxiety with hope. Now more than ever, this hope is essential. Make-A-Wish is committed to ensuring that no child waits even one unnecessary day to experience the hope and joy that a wish brings.
About Rian Johnson:
Rian Johnson is an American filmmaker. He made his directorial debut with the neo-noir mystery film Brick (2005), which received positive reviews and grossed nearly $4 million on a $450,000 budget. Transitioning to higher-profile films, Johnson achieved mainstream recognition for writing and directing the science-fiction thriller Looper (2012) to critical and commercial success. Johnson landed his largest project when he wrote and directed the space opera Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017), which grossed over $1 billion. He returned to the mystery genre with Knives Out (2019), earning him an Academy Award® nomination for Best Original Screenplay. The highly anticipated sequel, Glass Onion, written and directed by Johnson is due to premiere in theaters and on Netflix fall 2022.
