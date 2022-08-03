India Hemp Organics Observes A Fast Rise In Sales Of Its New Medical Cannabis Range
The Bangalore-based healthcare and wellness brand has medical cannabis and hemp nutrition at its core.INDIA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- India Hemp Organics has reached a new landmark once again after observing a quick rise in the sales of its recently launched cannabis ranges. Established in 2020, India Hemp Organics is currently co-owned by Loveena Sirohi and Rohit Kamath, who aim to help people achieve the optimal balance between their kind and bodies.
The new medical cannabis range packs the power of Cannabis Sativa, a veritable wonder crop with the potential to improve not just the mind but also nurture the body and the soul. The duo learned about the medicinal benefits of Cannabis Sativa while looking for all-natural remedies for everyday problems.
Products made from cannabis by India Hemp Organics encourage holistic wellness and aid people in living happier, healthier lives. Every one of their products offers unique health items that are perfectly located at the intersection of cutting-edge scientific study and age-old Ayurvedic wisdom.
They've used historical knowledge of Cannabis Sativa, also known as the Vijaya plant, and a team of professionals to create full-spectrum therapeutic cannabis oils that address a variety of psychological and physiological issues. Every bottle is now more efficient, operates faster, and lasts longer.
To know more about India Hemp Organics, please visit www.indiahemporganics.com.
