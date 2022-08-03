Dynamic Detox Queen Launched Their Detoxification Collection
With their new detoxification collection, Dynamic Detox Queen has launched an extensive range of products that focus on rejuvenating the body from within.SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dynamic Detox Queen, one of the leading health and wellness companies in the industry, has recently introduced their line of detoxification products that are enriched with the most natural ingredients that the body and skin need most to reach a level of complete wellness.
With a vision to reimagine the discourse of health and wellness, the company boasts a wide range of products that are shown to be safe, natural, and effective. The Detoxification collection also follows the same vision and is launched with an aim to help the body heal, renew and improve itself holistically.
The collection launched by Dynamic Detox Queen includes products such as Total Body Cleanse Kit, Enzyme Capsules, and Full Body Reset Kit, that are fueled by a simple thought— to use the body’s own ability to heal naturally and provide and assist it in doing what is necessary for optimal health. In fact, the Total Body Cleanse Kit flushes out harmful toxins from the inside to make the most impactful changes on the outside, giving the user the best results wherever they go.
As detoxification is one of the most important factors in the promotion of good health and degenerative disease prevention, the M’lis Detoxification Kit is the foundation for all of the M’lis lifestyle changes and programs. The Detoxification kit is rich in essential detoxifying herbs that gently cleanse vital organs and the intestinal tract to breathe new life and energy into the entire body.
The collection boasts a comprehensive blend of nutrients that facilitate optimum health and wellness of an individual. As a part of the Detoxification collection, the Fiber Capsules, made with psyllium seed husk and wheat bran, stimulate weight loss, cleanse bowels and intestines, and reduces adrenal acne.
When asked about the launch, the founder of the company, Miriam Figueroa Cardenas, expressed, “With our trusted word, our clients' experience, one-on-one daily support to give them the best opportunity to succeed on their wellness program. Our coaching support is continued upon completion of all wellness programs with each client in their effort to maintain optimal health. We are part of the program before, during, and after. Our formulas are created and proven to work. That is our commitment to your wellness. We appreciate you choosing us to be a part of your wellness journey.”
About Dynamic Detox Queen:
Dynamic Detox Queen offers a variety of immune-boosting wellness programs to help manage chronic pain, weight issues, over-infestation of yeast, hormonal imbalance, and other life-altering symptoms. They also offer skincare and body wraps with lasting results.
