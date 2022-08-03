The Diamond Oak Now Offering Pre-owned Tiffany Rings on Installments

An industry leader in jewelry has a new flexible way to purchase pre-owned jewelry on its website.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with The Diamond Oak announced today that it is now offering pre-owned Tiffany rings on installments.

“We are very excited about this because it gives customers with flexible payment options,” said Alon Mor, Owner and Founder of The Diamond Oak.

Based in the heart of New York City’s Diamond District, The Diamond Oak, company representatives say, meets the fine jewelry demands of a sophisticated clientele through luxury diamond engagement ring offerings, hard-to-find antique and vintage selections, and high-end custom pieces.

With the installment plan, customers can pay in up to 36 installments with ShopPay. All customers have to do is to select installments at checkout to split their purchase into installments.

There are no fees and there is no impact on the customer’s credit score. Payment options are offered by Affirm and are subject to eligibility check and might not be available in all states.

A few of the featured pre-owned Tiffany Rings available for installment plans include:

• Tiffany & Co. 18k Yellow Gold Etoile 3 Row Pave Diamond Band Ring 1.70 Cts. Size 4 (https://thediamondoak.com/products/tiffany-co-etoile-3-row-pave-diamond-band-ring-18k-yellow-gold-size-4). This Tiffany & Co. Diamond Band ring from the Etoile collection is finely crafted in 18 karat yellow gold with three rows of pave set round brilliant cut diamonds weighing 1.70 carats. It is fully Hallmarked with logo and metal content and is accompanied by a Tiffany Appraisal.

• Tiffany & Co. Platinum Half Circle Wedding Band Ring 0.24 Cts 2.5mm Size 5. This Tiffany & Co. wedding/anniversary band is finely crafted in platinum with 15 channel set round brilliant cut diamonds weighing 0.24 carats. It is accompanied by a Tiffany appraisal.

• Tiffany & Co Platinum Full Circle Diamond Eternity Band Ring 2mm .42 Ct Ttl Size 8 (https://thediamondoak.com/products/tiffany-co-platinum-full-circle-diamond-eternity-band-ring-2mm-42-ct-ttl-size-8). This Tiffany & Co. wedding band finely crafted in platinum with 42 round brilliant cut diamonds weighing 0.42 carats total weight approximately set all the way around in a channel setting. The ring is 2mm wide.

• Tiffany & Co Platinum Legacy Channel Half Circle Diamond Eternity .27ct Ring Sz4.25 (https://thediamondoak.com/products/arng1083-tiffany-and-co-platinum-half-circle-eternity-ring-27-cts?_pos=19&_sid=edc7d3207&_ss=r). This Tiffany & Co. Diamond Legacy Halfway Band Ring is finely crafted in Platinum with 13 round brilliant cut bead set diamonds weighing 0.27 carats. The diamonds are set inside a channel and are of fine quality F color and VS1 clarity.

Mor noted that The Diamond Oak provides complimentary shipping and insurance for U.S and most international orders.

As strict proponents of quality, the company focuses exclusively on must-have brands, including Tiffany, Cartier, Bulgari, Harry Winston, and others. Company representatives say that the company’s only aim is for customers to walk away with something spectacular that they or a loved one will cherish for a lifetime.

For more information, please visit https://thediamondoak.com/collections/all.

###

About The Diamond Oak

Diamonds and Jewelry are ultimately about connection and devotion. Loved one to loved one, of course, but also buyer to seller. My intention behind The Diamond Oak, is not simply to sell or create fine jewelry, but to facilitate the celebration of profound moments and life's milestones with precious and meaningful gifts, to be cherished for a lifetime, and to continue as a legacy for future generations. It’s one of the reasons why I chose THE DIAMOND OAK as a name. In many cultures, it symbolizes strength, connection, and community...and "Oak" is the literal translation of "Alon" אלון from Hebrew.

Contact Details:

62 West47th Street #803

New York, NY 10036

United States