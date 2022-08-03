Live Streaming Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 21% Through 2026

Live Streaming Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Live Streaming Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the live streaming market size is expected to grow from $1.03 billion in 2021 to $1.23 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.3%. The global live streaming market size is expected to grow to $2.61 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 20.5%. The increase in penetration of mobile devices and internet users is expected to propel the live streaming market growth.

The live streaming market consists of sales of live streaming technology and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that allow streamed video to be sent over the internet in real time without first being recorded and stored. Live streaming is used for TV broadcasts, video game streams, and social media video.

Global Live Streaming Market Trends

Recent developments that usually include various innovations and new product launches are shaping the live streaming market.

Global Live Streaming Market Segments

The global live streaming market is segmented:

By Component: Platform, Service

By Model: Business-to-Business (B2B), Business-to-Consumer (B2C)

By End-user: Media and Entertainment, Education, Esports, Events, Government, Retail

By Geography: The global live streaming market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Live Streaming Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides live streaming market overviews, live streaming market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global live streaming market, live streaming market share, live streaming market segments and geographies, live streaming industry trends, live streaming market players, live streaming market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The live streaming market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

Key Market Players: AfreecaTV Co. Ltd., Amazon, Boxcast, Dacast, Empire Video Productions LLC, Facebook Inc., Flux Broadcast, Google LLC, Huya Inc., IBM Corporation, Instagram Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Periscope, Pluto Inc., and Twitch Interactive Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

