Millions of Canadians Celebrate Never Give Up Day This Year
50 cities in Canada and the US join community members celebrating Never Give Up Day on August 18th
Never Give Up Day was first observed in 2019. However, it was not until 2021, that city mayors approved to proclaim August 18th as Never Give Up Day, making this day a nationwide celebration day. ”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Never Give Up Day is a global celebration day focused on cultivating a mindset of determination. Associations, charities, the public and private sectors, schools, universities and, more generally, citizens, can make this day a springboard for awareness-raising actions. What our communities do each year is nothing short of amazing and the Mayoral proclamation signals the city's role in showcasing our community's impactful resilience and determination.
— Mr Never Give Up
Never Give Up Day is dedicated to the millions of people who have today not lost their determination and ambition. "So many people have no choice but to be at their strongest and most resilient, because the fate of their loved ones rest upon their resolve to never give up. Never Give Up Day is a day where they feel supported for the courage with which they maintain their fight without giving up. It's a perfect day to strengthen their resolve."
Here are the many cities that have proclaimed Never Give Up Day:
Canada: Brampton (ON), Burlington (ON), Strathcona County (AB), Red Deer (AB), Niagara Falls (ON), Victoria (BC), Newmarket (ON), Welland (ON), Saanich (BC), Regina (SK), Halifax (NS), Belleville (ON)
USA: Phoenix (AZ), Milwaukee (WI), Warren (MI), Charlotte (NC), Fort Worth (TX), Baltimore (MD), Irving (TX), Grand Rapids (MI), Fargo (ND), Florence (SC), Lake Havasu City (AZ), Surprise (AZ), Reno (NV), Deland (FL), Greenville (NC), Cherry Hill (NJ), Huntington (WV), Linden (NJ), Concord (NC), Rome (GA), Loveland (CO), Springfield (OR), Corona (CA), El Mirage (AZ), Commerce City (CO), North Las Vegas (NV), Hemet (CA), Dania Beach (FL), Pinellas Park ( FL), Pine Bluff (AR), North Lauderdale (FL), Hoffman Estates (IL), Las Cruces (NM), Durham (NC), Little Elm (TX), Petersburg (VA), Daly City (CA), St. Charles (MO), West Springfield (MA)
Watch Video Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iql7cJPJorw
for more information: http://www.nevergiveupday.com
