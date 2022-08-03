Neuroprosthetics Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 14% Through 2026

Neuroprosthetics Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Neuroprosthetics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the neuroprosthetics market size is expected to grow to $13.77 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.4%. The rising patient population suffering from neurological disorders and nerve injuries is expected to propel the neuroprosthetics industry growth.

The neuroprosthetics market consists of sales of neuroprosthetics solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are defined as the study of neuroprostheses and brain-machine interfaces. Neuroprosthetics devices substitute the cognitive or sensory functions that have been impaired due to nervous system disorders. They encompass various artificial devices or systems that can enhance the output or input of a neural system. The major purpose of neuroprosthetics is to allow brain-injured patients to participate in day-to-day life and improve their quality of life.

Global Neuroprosthetics Market Trends

According to the neuroprosthetics market analysis, technological advancements are shaping the market. Technological advancement is defined as the discovery of knowledge that advances technology to provide an enhanced product to customers. For instance, in July 2021, the University of California San Francisco Parnassus Campus (UCSF), a US-based academic medical center, developed a Speech Neuroprosthesis. The new achievement was developed by researchers at UCSF, which enabled paralysis patients to directly translate the signals from their brain to the vocal tract, which appear as text on the screen. The technology used is Brain-Computer Interface Restoration of Arm and Voice, which uses human vocabulary with advanced computer algorithms that are used to recognize brain activity.

Global Neuroprosthetics Market Segments

The global neuroprosthetics market is segmented:

By Type: Motor Neuroprosthetics, Auditory Neuroprosthetics/ Cochlear implants, Visual Neuroprosthetics/ Retinal implants, Cognitive Neuroprosthetics

By Technique: Spinal Cord Stimulation, Deep Brain Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulation, Sacral Nerve Stimulation, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation

By Application: Motor Neuron Disorders, Physiological Disorders, Cognitive Disorders

By Geography: The global neuroprosthetics market research report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s Neuroprosthetics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Medtronic plc, Cochlear Ltd, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, LivaNova Plc, Second Sight Medical Products Inc, MED-EL, Retina Implant AG, Sonova, Neuropace, NDI Medical LLC, Demant AS, Oticon, St. Jude Medical Inc, Biomet Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

