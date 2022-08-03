Data Center Rack Market 2022-27: Global Size, Share, Price, Top Manufacturers and Report

Data Center Rack Market 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Data Center Rack Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global data center rack market report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global data center rack market reached a value of US$ 3.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 9.7% during 2022-2027. A data center rack refers to a physical frame that is commonly prepared from steel and other alloys. It is utilized to store electronic servers, cables, cooling systems, networking devices, and other data center computing equipment. Data center racks offer the required space and airflow to the devices so that they are not damaged by temperature changes and prevent cords and wires from getting tangled. They comprise of a few mounting rails supported by a framework that keeps the rails secured. In data centers, racks are used to stack several hardware units on top of each other. Consequently, they are widely utilized across various sectors, such as healthcare, retail, manufacturing, etc.

Global Data Center Rack Market Trends:

The rising modernization of the IT infrastructures and the increasing adoption of Big Data analytics are primarily driving the data center rack market. Additionally, the escalating product demand for storing data generated via smart grids, homes, cities, etc., is also propelling the global market. Besides this, numerous technological advancements in the software-defined security systems and the growing usage of rack servers are further catalyzing the market growth. In addition to this, the introduction of low-cost rack solutions that feature corrosion resistance, thermal management, system expandability, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the elevating investments in the upgradation of data center equipment are projected to bolster the data center rack market over the forecasted period.

Key Players Included in Global Data Center Rack Market Research Report:

• Eaton

• Samsung

• Schneider Electric

• Legrand

• Rittal

• Vertiv Company

• Belkin

• nVent Schroff

• Black Box Corporation

• Panduit

• Cheval Electronic Enclosure

• Hewlett-Packard

• Belden

• Chatsworth Products

• Great Lakes Case

• Cabinet

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

• Server Rack

• Network Rack

Breakup by Rack Units:

• Small

• Medium

• Large

Breakup by Rack Size:

• 36U

• 42U

• 45U

• 47U

• 48U

• 51U

• Others

Breakup by Frame Size:

• 19 Inch

• Others

Breakup by Frame Design:

• Open Frame

• Enclosed

• Customized

Breakup by Service:

• Consulting Services

• Installation and Support Services

• Professional Services

Breakup by Application:

• Small and Medium Size Organization

• Large Size Organization

Breakup by End-User:

• IT and Telecom

• BFSI

• Public Sector

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Media Entertainment

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

