MX Token Keeps Performing Over the Year
The landscape of crypto asset trading platforms is changing rapidly. In the past year, global exchange platforms such as Binance and MEXC have grown rapidlySALTBURN, CLEVELAND, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The landscape of crypto asset trading platforms is changing rapidly. In the past year, global exchange platforms such as Binance and MEXC have grown rapidly. MEXC, in particular, has been focussing on globalization for many years. For now, it has become one of the world’s Top 5 platforms in the comprehensive ranking, leading the new trend for trading platforms. Its native token MX tops the list with a gain of 195.83%, becoming the platform coin with the best price-performance in the past year.
In the past year, MEXC has performed well. The platform coin MX has risen from $0.45 to $3.7, with a maximum gain of 722.2%. Up to now, MX still has a gain of 195.83%, and its market cap is only $140 million. Compared with Binance, its coin BNB has dropped by 25%, yet its current market cap is still as high as $43 billion. The market cap of MEXC has room for expansion in global markets.
The Best Performing Exchange Token
Looking at the price change of platform coins in the past year, most of the platform coins showed a downward trend, while MX had a strong uptrend, rising sharply against the underlying trend, with a gain of up to 1%. In the same period, the gain of KSC, GT, and OKB was only 35%, 22%, and 18%, respectively, and other exchange tokens recorded a negative gain.
It is not difficult to see that this was due to the excellent market performance of MX this year, in which its price has remained relatively stable in the overall downtrend, and the fact that there has been a substantial increase in the revenue of the MEXC platform.
Why is MEXC Growing So Fast?
Looking back at the rapid development of the MEXC platform since 2019, it is the following aspects that have been solidified that have achieved today's results.
What users are most concerned about is the return on investment. MEXC, whose business and users are all over the world, can get in touch with high-quality projects in all corners of the world earlier, bringing a unique "wealth effect".
According to the latest data from CoinGecko on July 22, the listed assets of MEXC spot trading have reached 1514 crypto assets and 2098 spot trading pairs. Almost all trading pairs of all kinds of innovative projects can be found on MEXC. This ensures that users can trade popular and potential assets at the first time. At present, MEXC launches an average of 3-5 projects per day. For projects with high community popularity or sector value, they will always be launched as soon as possible.
MEXC Research stats show that more than 90% of the Top 15 cryptocurrency gainers were first listed on MEXC, and most of them have grown into leading projects. The average maximum ROI of these projects is over 41046%, of which the maximum ROI of FTM is as high as 208135.29%, and the maximum ROI of RACA is 90315.09%. The maximum ROI of MANA, SOL, SAND, SHIB, MATIC, ONE, and GALA is also above 10000%.
MEXC’s products offer early investment opportunities for MX holders to grab projects that had their initial launch on MEXC. For Launchpad sessions, users with an average daily holding of at least 10MX can participate in the token distribution of these projects. In the first few episodes of Launchpad, users who obtained CBX, GENE, TRVL, and CLY got the highest gain of 3080%, 4633%, 1642%, and 1250% respectively.
Back on December 4, 2021, MEXC conducted an MX community vote on the MX Token 2.0 proposal. The MX community participates in investment decision-making, and MX holders will further participate in the recommendation, evaluation, and decision-making of investment projects in the future.
With the launch of MX 2.0, MX has extended its use to the ecosystem. Now, as the core of the growth of the entire MEXC ecosystem, MX can link all stakeholders. MX is also used for ecosystem expansion, sector layout, and strategic partnership, and is more widely utilized outside the platform.
As BNB’s major competitor, MX is more than another exchange token. At present, MEXC's market performance is going up quite well. If this trend continues, we have reasons to see a reshaped cryptocurrency trading platform soon.
Cleo Hartman
Primeblock Ventures
email us here