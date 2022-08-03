Indian Access Control Market 2022-27: Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Report, Analysis and Forecast
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Indian Access Control Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the Indian access control market size reached INR 55.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 126.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.72% during 2022-2027
Access control systems are electronic systems that use biometric and proximity cards to recognize, authorize, and authenticate the entry and exit of a person on the premises. It compels the user to require specific mandatory credentials, thereby protecting against intruders and ensuring security. Access control systems help meet the security requirements of a facility and eliminate the need for traditional security systems. Consequently, they are extensively used across retail stores, hotels, government institutes, entertainment stores, and banks.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Download a free sample report to get a detailed overview of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-access-control-market/requestsample
Indian Access Control Market Trends and Drivers:
The Indian access control market is primarily driven by the rising crime rates in the country and the increasing awareness regarding home security systems. In line with this, the increasing cases of security breaches have compelled commercial premises, such as enterprises, IT companies, and data centers, to employ access control systems, which is propelling the market growth. Apart from this, rapid technological advancements, such as the introduction of contactless biometrics and smart card solutions and the increasing deployment of wireless security systems, are factors creating a positive outlook for the market.
Indian Access Control Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
ESSL
Gemalto (3M Cognet)
HID India Pvt. Ltd.
Honeywell International India Pvt. Ltd
IDEMIA Ltd.
Mantra Softech (India) Pvt. Ltd
Matrix Comsec Pvt. Ltd.
Realtime Biometric Co. Ltd
Tyco Security Products
ZKTeco Biometrics India Pvt Ltd.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the Indian access control market on the basis of component, type, end user and region.
Breakup by Component
Controller
Reader
Locks
Software
Breakup by Type
Card Based
Contact
Contactless
Biometric Based
Fingerprint
Face Recognition
Face Recognition and Fingerprint
Iris Recognition
Others
Breakup by End User
Government
Commercial
Healthcare
Manufacturing and Industrial
Transport
Education
Residential
Others
Breakup by Region
South India
North India
West and Central India
East India
Ask Analyst for 10% free customized report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-access-control-market
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022-2027)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
Impact of COVID-19
Value Chain Analysis
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Report by IMARC Group:
Acetic Anhydride Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/acetic-anhydride-market-report
Travels Bags Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/travel-bags-market
Pet Bottle Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/PET-bottle-manufacturing-plant
Oxo Alcohol Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/oxo-alcohol-technical-material-market-report
High-voltage Capacitor Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/high-voltage-capacitor-market
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/acute-myeloid-leukemia-therapeutics-market
Elevator Modernization Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/elevator-modernization-market
Flavoured Milk Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/flavoured-milk-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Group
+ 16317911145
email us here