Indian Access Control Market 2022-27: Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Report, Analysis and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Indian Access Control Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the Indian access control market size reached INR 55.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 126.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.72% during 2022-2027

Access control systems are electronic systems that use biometric and proximity cards to recognize, authorize, and authenticate the entry and exit of a person on the premises. It compels the user to require specific mandatory credentials, thereby protecting against intruders and ensuring security. Access control systems help meet the security requirements of a facility and eliminate the need for traditional security systems. Consequently, they are extensively used across retail stores, hotels, government institutes, entertainment stores, and banks.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Indian Access Control Market Trends and Drivers:

The Indian access control market is primarily driven by the rising crime rates in the country and the increasing awareness regarding home security systems. In line with this, the increasing cases of security breaches have compelled commercial premises, such as enterprises, IT companies, and data centers, to employ access control systems, which is propelling the market growth. Apart from this, rapid technological advancements, such as the introduction of contactless biometrics and smart card solutions and the increasing deployment of wireless security systems, are factors creating a positive outlook for the market.

Indian Access Control Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

ESSL

Gemalto (3M Cognet)

HID India Pvt. Ltd.

Honeywell International India Pvt. Ltd

IDEMIA Ltd.

Mantra Softech (India) Pvt. Ltd

Matrix Comsec Pvt. Ltd.

Realtime Biometric Co. Ltd

Tyco Security Products

ZKTeco Biometrics India Pvt Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the Indian access control market on the basis of component, type, end user and region.

Breakup by Component

Controller

Reader

Locks

Software

Breakup by Type

Card Based

Contact

Contactless

Biometric Based

Fingerprint

Face Recognition

Face Recognition and Fingerprint

Iris Recognition

Others

Breakup by End User

Government

Commercial

Healthcare

Manufacturing and Industrial

Transport

Education

Residential

Others

Breakup by Region

South India

North India

West and Central India

East India

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

