Big data as a service Market Announces Positive Topline Results & Future Scenarios

Security and Privacy threats, and lack of big data IT skills are expected to impede the market growth during the forecast period.

PORTLAND , PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Massive growth of big data across the globe, growing demand for real-time data analytics, surge in adoption of predictive modeling tools, and government initiatives supporting big data infrastructures drive the growth of the global big data as a service market.

However, security and privacy threats and lack of big data IT skills hinder the market growth. On the contrary, huge investment in IT sectors by the business is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

According to the report, the global big data as a service market accounted for $6.81 billion in 2019, and is expected to garner $61.42 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 36.9% from 2019 to 2026.

By solution type, the Hadoop-as-a-service segment is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 38.9% during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for HaaS among SMEs, increase in cloud-based big data services along with flexibility and agility provided by these services.

However, the Data Analytics-as-a-Service segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to one-third of the market. This is due to increase in adoption of social media applications along with continuous rise in demand for advanced technologies to process high workload through the cloud.

The public cloud segment dominated the market in 2019, accounting for more than half of the market, as the initial investment required for the deployment is very less, and there are no responsibilities involved in managing the infrastructure. However, the hybrid cloud segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 40.9% during the forecast period, due to its numerous benefits such as scalability, flexibility, cost-efficiency, and security.

The market across North America held the largest revenue in 2019, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market, due to presence of developed economies in the region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 42.1% during the forecast period. This is owing to rise in number of smartphones as well as internet users and increased number of startups and well-established companies in the Asia-Pacific region.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of global big data as a service market trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• A detailed analysis of the big data as a service market segment measures the potential of the market. These segments outline the favorable conditions for the market.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the big data as a service industry.

