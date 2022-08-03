A new tell all book based on the hair business premieres

Len Handeland - Palm Springs author. A writer specializing in fiction - horror, murder crime drama, and paranormal

Writing books is the closest men ever come to childbearing.” — Norman Mailer

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and former sought-after Bay Area hairstylist and salon owner Len Handeland released his third novel based on his 27 years in the hair industry.

Handeland retired from hair last year and became a full-time writer. His novel "The Darkest Gift" was awarded first place in the Bookfest 2022 awards in the category of Fiction/Horror and is rated 5-stars. In addition, Len's book and author interview were featured in the fall literature issue of "DeMode" magazine, with Len's book named one of the ten must-read books of 2021. With the completion of Len's second novel "Requiem for Miriam," and his third book based on his 27 years in the hair industry, "Tales from the Chair," he's currently writing his fourth book ("Transplant") to release in the fall of 2022.

Handeland says, "I wrote "Tales from the Chair" as a way of officially closing the chapter in my life of doing hair and hopefully enlighten not only those in my former profession but anyone who sees someone professionally for their hair, also known as hair clients. "Tales from the Chair" is the story of my experiences over the past twenty-seven years in a career known for creativity, artistry, and self-expression, a profession known as the hair industry. A job where I was surrounded by equally talented hair professionals who sometimes were entirely off the wall. It's the story of my interactions with some former coworkers and clients that were positive and meaningful and some downright contentious.

While some of these individuals endeared themselves, others I barely tolerated. To some former clients, I was not only their hair guru but their therapist as well. This is the story of my humble beginnings, struggles, failures, and triumphs of being a sought-after hairstylist, colorist, best friend to some, and bay area hair salon owner. Welcome to the beautiful, wacky world of hair!

Len Handeland is a dynamic writer specializing in fiction, specifically horror, paranormal, and crime drama novels, although this book is nonfiction based on his previous profession.

If you want to know more about the author or his work, please visit his website, www.LenHandelandAuthor.com, or email him at Len.Handeland.Author@gmail.com.