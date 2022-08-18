Sports Philanthropy Network Launches NIL4Good Program to Assist College Athletes

NIL4Good Helps Student-Athletes Impact Charitable Causes SPN Shield Logo SPORTY represents Sports Philanthropy Network in building stronger, healthier and more inclusive communities.

The NIL4Good Program Launched by Sports Philanthropy Network Helps College Student-Athletes Impact Causes and Communities.

The NIL4Good Program is designed to make it easier for college athletes to impact the causes that they care about without the administrative burdens of setting up their own foundation.” — Roy Kessel, Founder, Sports Philanthropy Network

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports Philanthropy Network (SPN) announced the launch of its NIL4Good platform this week. NIL4Good is being used by college athletes to support the charities and causes that are most important to them including mental health, social justice, the military, sports access. athlete health and safety and many others.

The NIL4Good platform allows student-athletes to leverage their personal brands and social media presence to perform charitable work as influencers on social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. This gives the athletes autonomy over their social responsibility efforts aimed at building stronger, healthier, and more inclusive communities through their Name, Image and Likeness.

"We are excited to launch the NIL4Good platform," said Roy Kessel, Founder of the Sports Philanthropy Network. "Having been approached by many athletes who want to utilize their NIL rights to benefit different causes and nonprofit organizations, we wanted to facilitate the process, allowing them to focus on impact instead of administration."

"The athletes we work with have a strong desire to create hope and possibility through sports," said Kayla Bradham, Executive Vice President of Sports Philanthropy Network. "Using NIL4Good gives the athletes control of the causes they support. This empowers the athletes to select the causes and the geographic focus of that impact. While some athletes will choose their hometowns or college communities, they are able to select causes anywhere in the world.”

“Having worked in the sports business world for over 25 years, I have seen first-hand how many athletes desire to make a positive impact on their community,” said Kessel. “We are excited to provide college athletes the ability to select the types of causes which are important to them and help them select the geographic scope of the impact that they want to make.”

The NIL4Good platform helps athletes support the causes they care about without needing to establish their own foundation. NIL4Good allows athletes to be compensated for performing charitable work for their causes of choice.

“NIL has created new opportunities for socially conscious athletes to leverage their personal brands,” said Bradham. “It is our job as leaders in the sports space to help these athletes make the world a better place. We have been traveling around the country meeting with college athletes, listening to their personal stories, and hearing the “why” behind the causes they are passionate about. When we heard their stories, it was only natural for our team to create a platform that would help them raise money for their causes.”

“Project World Impact is very excited to partner with Sports Philanthropy Network on this NIL4Good initiative,” said Chris Lesner, Founder of Project World Impact. “We are honored that Sports Philanthropy Network has selected us to implement this program. We have collaborated with their team to create the best user experience so that athletes can impact their communities using our dedicated “text to give” technology.”

“We believe that the work these athletes do through the NIL4Good platform will augment their existing NIL work with their universities and current NIL agents,” said Kessel.

“We know these athletes have so much passion and creativity,” said Bradham. “NIL4Good allows them to express themselves by demonstrating that they are much more than ‘just an athlete’.”

Athletes, agencies and institutions are invited to email: rkessel@sportsloop.com or kbradham@sportsloop.com to learn more about the NIL4Good platform.

ABOUT SPORTS PHILANTHROPY NETWORK:

Sports Philanthropy Network’s mission is to be a catalyst for social responsibility by working with athletes and sports organizations to positively impact communities throughout the world. Sports Philanthropy Network builds stronger, healthier, and more inclusive communities by training leaders, athletes, and entrepreneurs through programming, community events, and professional development education. Sports Philanthropy Network operates through a fiscal sponsorship with Players Philanthropy Fund (Federal Tax ID: 27-6601178), a Maryland charitable trust with federal tax-exempt status as a public charity under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Contributions to Sports Philanthropy Network are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law. For more information about the Sports Philanthropy Network, visit https://SportsPhilanthropyNetwork.org.

ABOUT NIL4GOOD:

The NIL4Good platform (powered by Sports Philanthropy Network) assists athletes in leveraging their NIL rights, athletic reputations, and social media accounts to the causes of their choice, in their college community, hometown, or anywhere in the world. For more information about NIL4Good, visit https://SportsPhilanthropyNetwork.org/NIL4Good.

ABOUT SPORTSLOOP:

SportsLoop is a sports consulting agency that leverages the power of sports and entertainment to improve business outcomes, amplify impact and create social change. For more information about SportsLoop, visit https://SportsLoop.com.

ABOUT PROJECT WORLD IMPACT:

Project World Impact is an online hub for individuals and nonprofits looking for innovative ways to make a difference in their communities. For more information about Project World Impact, visit https://ProjectWorldImpact.com.