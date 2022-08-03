Aussie Meal Kit First - Marley Spoon launches Wine Store
Perfectly paired recipes and wines, delivered to customers’ doors across the countrySYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an Aussie meal kit first, Marley Spoon (ASX:MMM), a leading meal kit company, have today announced the launch of Wine Store by Marley Spoon, allowing its Australian customers to choose from a selection of wines perfectly paired to their Marley Spoon recipes - delivered directly to their door.
Customers don’t need to be worried about knowing the difference between Riesling or Rosé because, with just a simple click, they can filter by the cuisine or protein of their Marley Spoon recipes to find a range of ideal drops to enjoy with their delicious home-cooked meals. For customers who are a little more wine savvy, they can simply search by varietal to find matching wines and add to their cart.
Katy Holder, Head of Culinary Operations at Marley Spoon Australia has teamed up with wine expert Kristy Farrell to find brilliant pairings for the best meal and wine experience. With a drop to suit every budget and meal, customers can choose from a selection of local Australian and international wines, including brands such as Jacob’s Creek, Mumm Marlborough, St Hugo, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo and more.
Katy Holder said “We know many of our customers love to cook and enjoy a glass of wine with their meal, however we also know sometimes it can be a little daunting choosing the right wine. We’re really excited to take that stress away thanks to the Wine Store by Marley Spoon, giving our customers perfectly paired wines to have with their recipe, delivered directly to their door.”
“Working with Kristy has been great to understand how many varietals complement and enhance our diverse local and international dishes, giving customers a drop to suit all preferences and tastes,” Katy continued.
Rolf Weber, CEO Australia and COO at Marley Spoon added “Launching Wine Store by Marley Spoon was a no-brainer and natural next step for us, further highlighting our ongoing commitment to delight our customers in every way we can.”
“We’re excited to join forces with Pernod Ricard Winemakers who have an impressive portfolio of wines, to give customers a convenient service they’d usually find at a bar or restaurant in the comfort of their home,” Rolf continued.
For more information or to discover the perfect wine pairings for Marley Spoon recipes visit www.winestorebymarleyspoon.com.au.
Notes to editor
The Wine Store by Marley Spoon is a collaboration between Marley Spoon Pty Ltd and Pernod Ricard Winemakers, the latter of whom holds the liquor license for the platform.
Kristy Farrell, Wine Expert at Pernod Ricard Winemakers
Credentials include :
Over 6.5 years working in the wine industry across numerous roles at Pernod Ricard Winemakers, the wine division of Pernod Ricard - a global leader in wine and spirits and Rob Dolan Wines
Wine and Spirits Education Trust: Level 2 Certification
NSW TAFE: Mastering Australian Wine
Wine Industry Mentor Program: Mentee of 2021
Global work experience in wine in the Napa Valley, Australia and Marlborough
About Marley Spoon
Marley Spoon (ASX: MMM) is a direct-to-consumer brand company that is solving everyday recurring problems in delightful and sustainable ways. Founded in 2014, Marley Spoon currently operates in three primary regions: Australia, United States and Europe (Austria, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands).
With Marley Spoon’s meal-kit, you decide what to eat, when to eat, and leave behind the hassle of grocery shopping. To help make weeknights easier and dinners more delicious, our meal kits contain step-by-step recipes and pre-portioned seasonal ingredients to cook better, healthy meals for your loved ones.
As consumer behaviour moves towards valuing the convenience aspect of online ordering, Marley Spoon’s global mission through its various brands, such as Marley Spoon, Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon, Dinnerly, and Chefgood is to help millions of people enjoy easier, smarter and more sustainable lives.
