Cypher Brings Home Double Gold at Prestigious OC Fair Wine Competition
Cypher Captures Double Gold, three Gold, and two Silver Awards for 6 wines submitted to the Orange County Fair Commercial Wine Competition.
One of only eight Paso Robles wineries to receive a Double Gold, Cypher won a Double-Gold Medal for the 2017 Phoenix.
Winning medals for all six wines submitted to the competition validates what we consistently hear ... – Cypher wines are some of the finest in Paso Robles, and the entire lineup is consistently great!”PASO ROBLES, CA, USA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Orange County Wine Society (OCWS), in partnership with the OC Fair, awarded Cypher Winery six medals in the 2022 OC Fair Commercial Wine Competition.
— Susan "SAM" Mahler
One of only eight Paso Robles wineries to receive a Double Gold, Cypher won a Double-Gold Medal for the 2017 Phoenix, Gold Medals for 2017 Fifth Element, 2017 Slayer, and 2018 ZinPunk, and Silver Medals for 2017 Theory Z and 2017 Theory Z.
Cypher proprietor and winemaker Susan “SAM” Mahler states, “Winning medals for all six wines submitted to the competition validates what we consistently hear from our customers and club members – Cypher wines are some of the finest in Paso Robles, and the entire lineup is consistently great!”
Mahler continues, “My goal has been to create exceptional wines that reveal complexity and elegance and take people on a creative exploration of winemaking and blending.”
As a Featured Winemaker, Mahler poured her award-winning wines at the OC Fair Courtyard on Sunday, July 24, with the support of volunteers from the OCWS. Funds raised benefit the OCWS Scholarship program that has funded $706,681 to 8 California Colleges and Universities for viticulture and culinary arts students.
The largest competition of California-only wine, the 46th annual competition received 2,516 entries with just 65 Double Gold medals awarded. Double-blind judging by commercial winery owners and winemakers gives the competition a unique and authentic award selection process.
A founder of Four Vines Winery, Mahler co-founded Cypher in 2010 and took sole ownership in 2018. Originally located on Highway 46W in Paso Robles, Mahler relocated the tasting lounge to the Historic Train Depot in Downtown Paso Robles, three blocks south of the bustling town square.
In addition to Cypher’s wine awards, the Cypher Anime Series labels ZinPunk, Slayer, and Theory Z won a Bronze Award from the OC Fair in the Thematic category.
About the Cypher Winery:
Cypher “Cracks the Code” of the art and science of winemaking, creating exceptional wines that reveal both complexity and elegance. Each sip is the result of an enigma unveiled. As seen in nature, architecture, math, and science – exceptional design requires both form and function expressing strength and beauty.
The Cypher Tasting Lounge evolved out of proprietor/winemaker Susan (SAM) Mahler's love of great wine, and food and bringing people together to enjoy them along with great conversation and fun. Wine flights include SAM’s seasonally inspired culinary creations to enhance your tasting experience.
The tasting lounge is located just 3 blocks South of the square in downtown Paso at the historic train depot. Built in 1880, the Depot is an architectural gem with original wood floors, and windows and loaded with charm. SAM designed a welcoming atmosphere at Cypher for guests to settle in, relax, and enjoy life in the “SLO Lane” with great wines and friendly, authentic hospitality.
