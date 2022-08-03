Submit Release
News Search

There were 984 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,130 in the last 365 days.

Cypher Brings Home Double Gold at Prestigious OC Fair Wine Competition

Picture of 6 bottles of Cypher wine on bench in field with vineyard in background - winning medals hanging around neck of each bottle.

Cypher Captures Double Gold, three Gold, and two Silver Awards for 6 wines submitted to the Orange County Fair Commercial Wine Competition.

Bottle of Cypher Phoenix with Double Gold Medal around neck of bottle and Double Gold Honorary Plaque in background.

One of only eight Paso Robles wineries to receive a Double Gold, Cypher won a Double-Gold Medal for the 2017 Phoenix.

A man and woman talking to winemaker Susan Mahler and tasting her wines at the OC Fair.

Cypher proprietor/winemaker Susan SAM Mahler serving her award winning wines as a Featured Winemaker at the OC Fair.

Cypher Captures Double Gold, Three Gold, and Two Silver Awards for 6 Wines Submitted

Winning medals for all six wines submitted to the competition validates what we consistently hear ... – Cypher wines are some of the finest in Paso Robles, and the entire lineup is consistently great!”
— Susan "SAM" Mahler
PASO ROBLES, CA, USA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Orange County Wine Society (OCWS), in partnership with the OC Fair, awarded Cypher Winery six medals in the 2022 OC Fair Commercial Wine Competition.

One of only eight Paso Robles wineries to receive a Double Gold, Cypher won a Double-Gold Medal for the 2017 Phoenix, Gold Medals for 2017 Fifth Element, 2017 Slayer, and 2018 ZinPunk, and Silver Medals for 2017 Theory Z and 2017 Theory Z.

Cypher proprietor and winemaker Susan “SAM” Mahler states, “Winning medals for all six wines submitted to the competition validates what we consistently hear from our customers and club members – Cypher wines are some of the finest in Paso Robles, and the entire lineup is consistently great!”

Mahler continues, “My goal has been to create exceptional wines that reveal complexity and elegance and take people on a creative exploration of winemaking and blending.”

As a Featured Winemaker, Mahler poured her award-winning wines at the OC Fair Courtyard on Sunday, July 24, with the support of volunteers from the OCWS. Funds raised benefit the OCWS Scholarship program that has funded $706,681 to 8 California Colleges and Universities for viticulture and culinary arts students.

The largest competition of California-only wine, the 46th annual competition received 2,516 entries with just 65 Double Gold medals awarded. Double-blind judging by commercial winery owners and winemakers gives the competition a unique and authentic award selection process.

A founder of Four Vines Winery, Mahler co-founded Cypher in 2010 and took sole ownership in 2018. Originally located on Highway 46W in Paso Robles, Mahler relocated the tasting lounge to the Historic Train Depot in Downtown Paso Robles, three blocks south of the bustling town square.

In addition to Cypher’s wine awards, the Cypher Anime Series labels ZinPunk, Slayer, and Theory Z won a Bronze Award from the OC Fair in the Thematic category.

###

About the Cypher Winery:

Cypher “Cracks the Code” of the art and science of winemaking, creating exceptional wines that reveal both complexity and elegance. Each sip is the result of an enigma unveiled. As seen in nature, architecture, math, and science – exceptional design requires both form and function expressing strength and beauty.

The Cypher Tasting Lounge evolved out of proprietor/winemaker Susan (SAM) Mahler's love of great wine, and food and bringing people together to enjoy them along with great conversation and fun. Wine flights include SAM’s seasonally inspired culinary creations to enhance your tasting experience.

The tasting lounge is located just 3 blocks South of the square in downtown Paso at the historic train depot. Built in 1880, the Depot is an architectural gem with original wood floors, and windows and loaded with charm. SAM designed a welcoming atmosphere at Cypher for guests to settle in, relax, and enjoy life in the “SLO Lane” with great wines and friendly, authentic hospitality.

Carrie Sherburne
Cypher Winery
+1 805-237-0055
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Cypher Brings Home Double Gold at Prestigious OC Fair Wine Competition

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.