Submit Release
News Search

There were 935 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,487 in the last 365 days.

Rapid Reforest Launches GoFundMe Campaign to Address Climate Change Using Drone Technology

Rapid Reforest is using drone technology to fight climate change

The best and most effective way to combat our global climate crisis is with trees. Trees are our planet’s natural air purifiers and are the cheapest and single-most effective tool we have...”
— Tomio Daumit
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapid Reforest Campaign is a Los Angeles-based nonprofit organization with a goal of planting 1 billion trees by 2030 in an effort to battle climate change through its use of seed-planting drones in forests around the world.

In addition to drones, Rapid employs artificial and data-driven intelligence in its campaign to reforest the world through advanced and scalable tree planting.

Rising temperatures are fueling natural disasters, weather extremes, food and water insecurity, economic disruption, and environmental degradation.

The best and most effective way to combat our global climate crisis is with trees. Trees are our planet’s natural air purifiers and are the cheapest and single-most effective tool we have to pull carbon out of the atmosphere.

The team has created a GoFundMe campaign to upgrade their equipment and scale reforestation efforts.

To learn more about Rapid Reforest and their reforestation projects visit:

Tomio Daumit
Rapid Reforest
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Rapid Reforest: Using Drones to Reforest the Planet

You just read:

Rapid Reforest Launches GoFundMe Campaign to Address Climate Change Using Drone Technology

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.