Rapid Reforest Launches GoFundMe Campaign to Address Climate Change Using Drone Technology
Rapid Reforest is using drone technology to fight climate change
The best and most effective way to combat our global climate crisis is with trees. Trees are our planet’s natural air purifiers and are the cheapest and single-most effective tool we have...”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapid Reforest Campaign is a Los Angeles-based nonprofit organization with a goal of planting 1 billion trees by 2030 in an effort to battle climate change through its use of seed-planting drones in forests around the world.
— Tomio Daumit
In addition to drones, Rapid employs artificial and data-driven intelligence in its campaign to reforest the world through advanced and scalable tree planting.
Rising temperatures are fueling natural disasters, weather extremes, food and water insecurity, economic disruption, and environmental degradation.
The best and most effective way to combat our global climate crisis is with trees. Trees are our planet’s natural air purifiers and are the cheapest and single-most effective tool we have to pull carbon out of the atmosphere.
The team has created a GoFundMe campaign to upgrade their equipment and scale reforestation efforts.
To learn more about Rapid Reforest and their reforestation projects visit:
Tomio Daumit
Rapid Reforest
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Rapid Reforest: Using Drones to Reforest the Planet