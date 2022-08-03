St. John Bosco High School to Begin Requiring Financial Literacy Course
Tool For Future Added As Additional RequirementBELLFLOWER, CA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. John Bosco High School (SJB) will become one of the first high schools in the country to begin requiring its students to take a Financial Literacy course as a prerequisite to graduate. Previously only offered as an elective for students enrolled in the school’s Entrepreneurship Pathway program, the class will be available to all students for the first time this fall. It will then become a requirement next school year for the incoming Freshman Class of 2027.
"We are excited to empower all of our students with the vital knowledge and skills needed for life after high school and to equip them with a foundation for financial success,” said Brian Wickstrom, SJB President & CEO.
SJB has been offering Financial Literacy as an elective through its popular Entrepreneurship Pathway program for several years. Students who elect to enroll in one of SJB’s six Academic Pathways (Biomedical, Computer Science, Engineering, Entrepreneurship, Film & Media Arts, Sports Medicine) participate in advanced level coursework in a specific area of interest over four years. The Entrepreneurship Pathway was created in 2015 in partnership with professors from the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business and the Penn Graduate School of Education. Since its inception, over 200 SJB students have graduated from the program and gone on to attend top business schools and launch their own business ventures.
The year-long Financial Literacy course offered through the Entrepreneurship Pathway has now been developed into an 8-week class for all students. It will be taught through SJB Global, the school’s online learning initiative that helps provide flexibility to students with heavy course loads and extracurricular commitments. SJB Global online courses are also available to high school students from near and far who do not attend SJB. Through SJB Global, Financial Literacy will be accessible to any high school student across the globe.
Coursework will include college and career planning, banking and budgeting, saving and smart spending, credit and managing debt, investing, taxes and more. The course is expected to be UC-Approved for the 2022-2023 school year.
---
St. John Bosco High School (SJB) is a premier all-boys college preparatory school founded in 1940 and located in Bellflower, California. Operating under the Catholic educational religious order of the Salesians, SJB’s distinctive approach to learning creates a welcoming and empowering school environment for its students. With its rigorous and extensive college preparatory curriculum, SJB cultivates every individual’s God-given talents and prepares all graduates to successfully enter and meet the demands of higher education. With values rooted in faith, intellect, leadership and citizenship, and a rich culture of brotherhood on and off campus, the young men at SJB are prepared for a life of purpose. Visit us at www.bosco.org to learn more.
---
SJB Global is St. John Bosco High School’s (SJB) innovative online learning option. Offering courses for advancement and remediation, SJB Global provides a flexible and affordable path for all high school students to take college preparatory classes and earn their high school diploma, whether they’re on campus at SJB or across the globe. Learn more at www.bosco.org/sjbglobal.
Bryce Weiglin
St. John Bosco High School
+1 562-920-1734
email us here