Province launches first procurement for Surrey Langley SkyTrain

CANADA, August 2 - Just weeks after the release of the final business case, companies are invited to submit their qualifications to build the elevated guideway for the Surrey Langley SkyTrain.

This is the first contract for the project, which will provide high-quality and low-cost transportation for tens of thousands of people in Surrey, Langley and surrounding areas.

Surrey Langley SkyTrain will be delivered through three different contracts. This approach will increase competition, and will enable smaller and more local companies to bid on different elements of the project.

As part of the competitive selection process, a request for qualifications (RFQ) has been released to identify a contractor to design, build and partially finance the guideway, roadworks and utilities, as well as active transportation elements, such as cycling and walking paths along the extension. Responses from interested parties are due Nov. 1, 2022.

Following the RFQ evaluations, as many as three teams will be selected to participate in the subsequent phase of the competitive selection process, which is the request for proposal stage.

The second contract will be for the construction of eight new SkyTrain stations, including active transportation elements, such as cycling and walking paths around the stations. Procurement for the second contract is expected to begin in the fall.

The third contract will be for the design and installation of SkyTrain trackwork, as well as the design, installation and integration of electrical systems, such as power, telecommunications and automatic train control. Procurement for the contract is expected to begin as early as December 2022.

Surrey Langley SkyTrain is a 16-kilometre extension of the Expo Line from King George Station to Langley City Centre, the first rapid transit expansion south of the Fraser River in 30 years. Major construction is expected to begin in 2024, with the Surrey Langley SkyTrain anticipated to be in operation in late 2028.

Learn More:

Read about improved transit and the connected communities that are on the way with Surrey Langley SkyTrain: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2022TRAN0067-001107