Submit Release
News Search

There were 967 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,542 in the last 365 days.

Silo TV launches talk show Behind the Business

Chanice Ball with Mycah Bacchus on the red carpet at Studio Place

Chanice Ball with Mycah Bacchus on the red carpet at Studio Place

Tosha Hartzog with Mycah Bacchus on the red carpet at Studio Place

Tosha Hartzog with Mycah Bacchus on the red carpet at Studio Place

Ryan West and Preshous Jordan on the red carpet with Mycah Bacchus at Studio Place

Ryan West and Preshous Jordan on the red carpet with Mycah Bacchus at Studio Place

Silo TV adds Mycah Bacchus to the lineup of hosts of their expertly produced shows

Entrepreneurship is at the heart of the entertainment industry and I am so thankful to Silo TV for allowing me to share these success stories meant to inform and inspire.”
— Mycah Bacchus
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local TV talk show Behind the Business has launched with actress and entrepreneur Mycah Bacchus as the Host. The show, executive produced by Andrew Waldman and produced by Bacchus, focuses on the stories of instrumental players from all walks of the entertainment industry. Guests include the likes of celebrity photographer Ryan West, celebrity stylist Tosha Hartzog, commercial actress Chanice Ball and viral roller skating star Preshous Jordan. As well as singer/songwriter and American Song Contest contestant Nëither, Janay Coplon manager of innovation at Ellen DeGeneres’ media company Ellen Digital Ventures and Sean Allen millionaire real estate investor and entrepreneur.

“Entrepreneurship is at the heart of the entertainment industry and I am so thankful to Silo TV for allowing me to share these success stories meant to inform and inspire.” says Mycah Bacchus

Behind the Business, filmed in Studio Place, will dive deep into the personal stories and journeys of the backbone of the entertainment industry. Seeing as a large amount of the Los Angeles population are people who come to pursue the dream of working in Hollywood, the show will give a voice to the ones who have built their businesses and brands from the ground up.


Silo TV, America’s streaming startup shopping network, features interviews that inspire, educate, and entertain and includes featured equity crowdfunded projects, initially provided by America’s Next Investment. “At its core, Silo TV is celebrating entrepreneurship and bringing light to the relatively new form of capital raising known as equity crowdfunding,” says Andy Waldman, founder of Sway Media Networks, which produces the Silo TV broadcasts.

Andrew Waldman
Sway Media Networks
+1 914-648-9023
email us here

Silo TV The Startup Shopping Network

You just read:

Silo TV launches talk show Behind the Business

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.