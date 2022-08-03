Silo TV launches talk show Behind the Business
Silo TV adds Mycah Bacchus to the lineup of hosts of their expertly produced shows
Entrepreneurship is at the heart of the entertainment industry and I am so thankful to Silo TV for allowing me to share these success stories meant to inform and inspire.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local TV talk show Behind the Business has launched with actress and entrepreneur Mycah Bacchus as the Host. The show, executive produced by Andrew Waldman and produced by Bacchus, focuses on the stories of instrumental players from all walks of the entertainment industry. Guests include the likes of celebrity photographer Ryan West, celebrity stylist Tosha Hartzog, commercial actress Chanice Ball and viral roller skating star Preshous Jordan. As well as singer/songwriter and American Song Contest contestant Nëither, Janay Coplon manager of innovation at Ellen DeGeneres’ media company Ellen Digital Ventures and Sean Allen millionaire real estate investor and entrepreneur.
“Entrepreneurship is at the heart of the entertainment industry and I am so thankful to Silo TV for allowing me to share these success stories meant to inform and inspire.” says Mycah Bacchus
Behind the Business, filmed in Studio Place, will dive deep into the personal stories and journeys of the backbone of the entertainment industry. Seeing as a large amount of the Los Angeles population are people who come to pursue the dream of working in Hollywood, the show will give a voice to the ones who have built their businesses and brands from the ground up.
Silo TV, America’s streaming startup shopping network, features interviews that inspire, educate, and entertain and includes featured equity crowdfunded projects, initially provided by America’s Next Investment. “At its core, Silo TV is celebrating entrepreneurship and bringing light to the relatively new form of capital raising known as equity crowdfunding,” says Andy Waldman, founder of Sway Media Networks, which produces the Silo TV broadcasts.
