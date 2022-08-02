Submit Release
Richland County Correctional Officer Arrested for Sexual Assault Following Sheriff’s Request for an Investigation

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) today announced that Timothy Buckley, age 31, was arrested in Richland Center, Wis. on August 2, 2022, for an expected charge of sexual assault with an individual confined to a correctional institution by a correctional staff member. Buckley worked as a Richland County deputy sheriff from March of 2021 through August 2, 2022, when he was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

 

Following allegations of misconducted by a correctional officer employed at Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff Clay Porter initiated an investigation. Sheriff Porter immediately requested DOJ conduct an independent investigation to protect possible additional victims inside the jail.

 

Buckley is expected to be charged with one count of second-degree sexual assault – sexual contact with an individual who is confined in a correctional institution if the accused is a correctional staff member, per Wis. Stat. 940.225(2)(h).

  

As in any criminal proceeding, Mr. Buckley is presumed innocent until proven guilty. Given the sensitive nature of this investigation, Sheriff Porter feels that it is important to maintain transparency of his office to the public.  

 

This investigation was led by DCI. The Vernon County District Attorney’s Office is prosecuting this case.

