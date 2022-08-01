Clock ticking for legislature to pass controversial Care Court proposal

Care Court would use local courts to help provide treatment and housing to those who mentally ill and homeless. Governor Gavin Newsom has touted care court as a "bold new strategy" which has already passed the State Senate unanimously, but still must pass the Assembly. There are some major concerns, though, over how it would be funded and whether it would infringe on the civil liberties of those it is designed to help.
