CAYMAN ISLANDS TO STRENGTHEN DIVERSITY MARKETING AT U.S. MEDIA CONVENTION

The famous Seven Mile Beach on Grand Cayman.

GEORGE TOWN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cayman Islands Department of Tourism is strengthening its diversity marketing efforts by participating in the 2022 National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) joint convention in Las Vegas this week.

Recognizing the close bonds which both African Americans and Hispanic Americans share with the Caribbean, the Cayman Islands will participate for the first time in the premier conference for journalism education, career development, networking, and industry innovation, attracting leaders and influencers in journalism, media, technology, business, health, arts, and entertainment.

Thousands of top journalists, media executives, journalism educators, public relations professionals, and students from the United States and further afield will gather in Las Vegas, August 3-7, 2022.

“We are honored to participate in this exceptional gathering of media professionals, who play such a critical role in sharing our stories and connecting our cultures,” said Mrs. Rosa Harris, Director of Tourism for the Cayman Islands, who promised that the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism will enhance the NABJ Founders’ Reception with a lively celebration of Caymanian and Caribbean culture and recognition of the work by the Founders. The Cayman Islands also will host a panel discussion focused on building bridges between the British overseas territory and diverse communities.

Sandra Dawson Long Weaver, an NABJ founder and organizer of the Founders’ Reception, welcomed the Cayman Islands’ partnership this year, saying: “African Americans and Caribbean people have a shared history and many cultural similarities. We are family, and we are stronger together. I’m excited to see what ideas and initiatives come out of this convention, the possibilities are endless.”

The panel discussion will feature Harris, NABJ Media Relations Chair Terry Allen; Kim Bardakian, director of media relations at the Kapor Center; journalist and journalism educator Eva Coleman; and one of the nation’s foremost communicators and media trainers, Zakiya Larry, global chief communications officer of Constellation. Ken Lemon of ABC affiliate WSOC-TV in Charlotte, and Bevan Springer, President and CEO of Marketplace Excellence, will moderate the session.

Innovators, influencers and industry leaders who have attended previous conventions include then-Sen. (President) Barack Obama, President George W. Bush, President Bill Clinton, then-Vice President (President) Joseph R. Biden, U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch, U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, former RNC Chairs Michael Steele and Reince Priebus, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Rev. Al Sharpton, Ava Duvernay, Tyler Perry, Chance the Rapper, Hill Harper, and Michael B. Jordan.

About the Cayman Islands
Located 480 miles south of Miami in the vibrant tranquility of the western Caribbean, this trio of tiny islands is a premier destination for discriminating travellers, divers, honeymooners and families. World renowned for its idyllic beaches and recognised as a sophisticated, diverse and memorable tourist destination, the Cayman Islands offers spectacular recreational opportunities along with warm, impeccable service. To learn more about the Cayman Islands, please go to visitcaymanIslands.com or www.divecayman.ky or call your local travel agent.

