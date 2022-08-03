Submit Release
News Search

There were 934 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,486 in the last 365 days.

FIRST NFT COA TRANSFER VIA USPS POSTAL DELIVERY

DPS LOGO

Autonomous transfers of NFTs upon delivery of physical assets

“We’ve demonstrated just how useful Web3 technology can be in reducing counterfeit merchandise and giving brands a new way to create lifelong relationships with their customers”.”
— JOE RUIZ -CEO & FOUNDER
MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the recent USPS National Postal Forum, the Digital Postal Service (DPS), demonstrated their postage token technology and the first autonomous transfer of an NFT certificate of authenticity when a physical painting by artist Jol was shipped using their NFT Digital Stamp and was scanned as delivered. The NFT transaction was recorded on DPS’ private blockchain and Polygon’s public blockchain.

While the hype over NFTs and Crypto is tumbling over the course of 2022, DPS is showcasing the underlying Web3 technology and its unique utility across industries. The technology can play a valuable role in securing supply chains and assure that any merchandise bought online is authentic. The proof of ownership is shown through the blockchain’s underlying cryptography used by DPS’ Postage tokens for physical products.

DPS Postage tokens are linked to a product’s NFT Certificate of Authenticity (COA). The entire shipping history, as the merchandise travels from manufacturer to consumer, is recorded on both DPS’ private blockchains and public blockchains such as Polygon. When the USPS ePostage label is scanned at delivery, the COA is transferred to the buyer from the brand.

Recently, the United States Government Accountability Office did a test where they found 20 of the 47 consumer products they purchased from leading online marketplaces were counterfeit. DPS’ Web3 postage platform timing can also help protect the brands’ merchandise from counterfeits by proving authenticity.

Laarni Diolata
DPS
+1 800-308-9113 ext. 206
laarni@dps.io
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

EVE-THERE CAN ONLY BE ONE

You just read:

FIRST NFT COA TRANSFER VIA USPS POSTAL DELIVERY

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Insurance Industry, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.