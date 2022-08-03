Save the Date: ACB’s 2022 Audio Description Awards Gala
ACB’s second annual Audio Description Awards Gala, a virtual event, will take place on November 29, 2022.ALEXANDRIA, VA, USA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Council of the Blind (ACB) proudly announces the second annual Audio Description Awards Gala on November 29, 2022. The Gala will once again celebrate outstanding achievements in audio description in media and expand awareness of its benefits.
In recent years there has been enormous success in expanding audio description for audiences who are blind, low vision, or have other sensory disabilities that create barriers to full inclusion in visual media.
“The Audio Description Awards Gala will celebrate the best of the best within the art and science of inclusive audio-described media,” said Eric Bridges, ACB’s Executive Director. “Together we will work to expand awareness of the transformative value that audio description brings to the lives of people with disabilities.”
What is Audio Description?
Audio description (AD) is an isolated audio track that describes the actions taking place on the screen. AD has been around for over 30 years and has blossomed recently, becoming an integral part of every television network, film studio, and streaming service’s inclusion strategy.
Support ACB’s Audio Description Project
The American Council of the Blind’s Audio Description Project (ADP) promotes and advocates for the use of high-quality audio description in television, movies, performing arts, museums, educational materials, and other venues where the presentation of visual media is critical to the understanding and appreciation of the content.
The ADP’s goals are to sponsor a broad range of activities designed to build awareness of audio description among the general public as well as its principal users, people who are blind or have low vision.
One goal of the 2022 Audio Description Awards Gala is to raise funding to support ACB’s Audio Description Project, which works with stakeholders and industry leaders to provide accessible video entertainment through the delivery of audio-described content. To donate, please visit: www.adawardsgala.org/donate.
Save the Date & Stay Up to Date
Please save the date to join us on Nov. 29th, 2022, to celebrate audio description in media. Visit www.acb.org or www.ADAwardsGala.org to learn more. To view the 2021 event, visit: https://youtu.be/a9z5FCBfpNU.
We encourage you to stay up to date by following along the announcements for this event on Twitter & Instagram @acbnational and on www.ADAwardsGala.org.
Kelly Gasque
American Council of the Blind
+1 202-467-5081
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other