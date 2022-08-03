Save the Date: ACB’s 2022 Audio Description Awards Gala

About

The American Council of the Blind is a national member-driven organization representing Americans who are blind and low vision. For more than 60 years, ACB has become a leader in national, state, local, and even international advocacy efforts. With 68 affiliates, ACB strives to increase independence, security, equality of opportunity, and to improve the quality of life for all people who are blind and low vision. For more information, visit www.acb.org.

