Morphy’s Aug. 9-10 Toys & Collectibles Auction a bonanza of rare robots, marbles, high-grade comics, monster model kits
Circa-1960 Masudaya Machine Man Robot accompanied by original graphic box with inserts. One of very few known examples. From the famed Gang of Five robot series. Very Good to Excellent condition. Estimate $60,000-$90,000
Impressive United Airlines Boeing 377 Stratocruiser illuminating cutaway model with original shipping crate emblazoned with United Airlines labels. Originally displayed at United’s corporate headquarters. Estimate $20,000-$30,000
Highlights: Electroman robot ($50K-$100K), boxed Machine Man robot, ($60K-$90K), ‘Seek Him Frisk’ mechanical bank ($40K-$80K)
Since then, Morphy Auctions has continued to bring exceptional toys to the marketplace with price points to please both advanced collectors and motivated beginners. The fun will continue on August 9-10, 2022, as Morphy’s hosts an exciting Toys & General Collectibles auction featuring the types of antique and vintage toys and banks that are most desired by today’s collectors. In addition to live bidding at the gallery, all remote forms of bidding are welcome, including absentee, by phone, and live via the Internet through Morphy Live.
An overview of the sale reveals 200+ mechanical and still banks; 100 playsets, 100 robots and space toys; 50 pressed-steel trucks, trains and pedal cars; Japanese die-cast character toys, a curated collection of marbles, 20 high-grade comic books, a collection of travel agency-type metal display airplanes, and much more.
The wide-ranging robot category features outstanding examples from the famed Simeone collection, which was exhibited in Italy and illustrated in a companion book several years ago. “We’re very pleased to be able to include some of the best robots in our August sale,” said Tommy Sage Jr, Head of Morphy Auctions’ Toy & Doll Division. “Among the top lots from that collection are a Robby Space Patrol, estimated at $3,000-$5,000, and a Masudaya Gang of Five Radicon Robot with its original box, which has a $6,000-$9,000 estimate.”
From another consignor comes a SY Japan battery-operated Electroman Robot. With its opening-and-closing mouth and a red-gel light-up chest revealing pistons and spinning wheels, the whimsical bump-and-go robot is expected to attract a winning bid of $50,000-$100,000.
A fitting companion to the aforementioned Radicon Robot is another member of Masudaya’s dynamic Gang of Five: Machine Man. One of only about eight known to exist from the original small production run of 1960, it is in beautiful condition and accompanied by its excellent original pictorial box. “It came straight out of a house in Pennsylvania,” Sage said. “Collectors have been scouring the Earth for Machine Man robots for decades, so it’s a very big deal when there’s a new discovery like this one.” Estimate: $60,000-$90,000
The extraterrestrial lineup continues with a highly sought-after 1950s Italian-made robot-form gumball machine. Seldom encountered, machines of this type have no trouble selling for $3,000-$6,000, since they are pursued by collectors of chewing gum-related items as well as robot fans.
Also worthy of special mention is an extensive and very fine collection of toy space guns. Wonderfully colorful, these toys were interpreted in a variety of styles by manufacturers around the world as early as the 1930s but primarily during the 1950s-1970s. A highlight of this collection is a Pyrotomic Disintegrator space pistol estimated at $2,000-$4,000.
An extremely nice collection of 1970s/’80s Japanese comic character toys, the majority with their original native-language boxes, will be available. Most are die-cast but a few are tin windups. “These toys were mostly made by Popy and their Japanese competitors, although some were made in Singapore or Macau specifically for the Japanese market,” Sage said. “They were never marketed in the United States or elsewhere, so if they ended up here, they had to have been brought here directly from Japan.”
One of the sale’s featured highlights is the 100-lot Donald J Clayton playset collection. Many of the sets were made by Marx, like the 1960 Johnny Ringo Western Frontier set estimated at $4,000-$6,000. “It’s one of the most sought-after playsets. I don’t think very many were made,” Sage said. Another rarity is a set based on the popular 1960s TV crimefighter show The Untouchables. Its estimate is $1,200-$1,800. All of the sets will be offered with no reserve.
Yet another single-owner collection earning high praise from Sage consists of perennially popular Aurora model kits. The long list of coveted kits includes a gigantic unbuilt Frankenstein in its original box, $1,200-$1,500; a sealed, boxed Vampire, $800-$1,200, plus a boxed Mummy, $250-$500. Four sealed model kits, each representing a different member of the Beatles, will be sold as one group lot with a $1,000-$1,500 estimate.
More than 200 mechanical banks will cross the auction block, led by a very scarce circa-1881 HL Judd Co (Connecticut) “Seek Him Frisk.” When a coin is inserted into the tree stump of this beautiful, action-filled bank, the dog bolts after the cat, which evades the canine by swiftly climbing up the tree to safety. Estimate $40,000-$80,000. Other cast-iron favorites include a circa-1880 Kyser & Rex Roller Skating bank, $15,000-$20,000, and a circa-1886 J&E Stevens Monkey and Coconut bank whose condition Sage describes as being “dead mint – the best I’ve ever seen.” The pre-sale estimate is $10,000-$15,000. In addition to cast-iron mechanicals, the selection includes cast-iron still banks, plus lithographed-tin and German spelter banks. The auction assortment is so broad, collectors stand a very good chance of discovering the banks they’ve been seeking to fill vacant slots in their collections, Sage said.
Small but mighty, antique and vintage marbles are always strong performers at Morphy’s sales. The August event includes some real beauties, including a large 4-lobe end-of-the-day marble, $1,000-$2,000; and a rare shrunken 4-lobe 4-panel end-of-the-day marble, $1,500-$2,000.
A spectacular collection of 15 to 20 travel agency airplanes includes a massive United Airlines long-range Boeing 377 Stratocruiser model meant for desk display, $20,000-$30,000; and a Boeing 247 airplane table light, $2,000-$4,000.
Comic book highlights include Marvel’s February 1974 Amazing Spider-Man #129, $9,000-$12,000; and a coveted October/November 1952 first issue of Mad magazine, which was published in a comic-book format, $9,000-$14,000.
For additional information, call 877-968-8880, email info@morphyauctions.com. Bid absentee or live online at www.morphyauctions.com or www.liveauctioneers.com.
