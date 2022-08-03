TrustMAPP & JupiterOne Integration Offers Repeatable Discovery with Performance Management & Quantifying Remediation
TrustMAPP and JupiterOne integrate to simplify cloud security performance, enhance cloud security posture, and drive quantified remediation.MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrustMAPP today announced a new integration with JupiterOne, the industry’s leading cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) platform, making it easier for organizations to gain visibility into cloud assets with a comprehensive inventory of assets within their environments. Now, customers can alleviate the burden of regulatory and supply chain assessments while creating a true source for reporting both hybrid and cloud-native environments.
Chad Boeckmann, CEO of TrustMAPP said, “The combination of taking a leading CAASM solution like JupiterOne and integrating it with TrustMAPP’s security performance management further builds on the need for cybersecurity leaders to have an integrated solution to make informed decisions while prioritizing business objectives and reducing risk.”
The combined solution provides an understanding of the attack surface with relationship mapping to navigate cloud-based entities and access rights and strengthen cloud security posture while improving compliance and quantifying remediation and related costs to enable more informed business decisions by cybersecurity leaders.
With this JupiterOne integration, customers can quickly understand their security gaps, identify areas of improvement, assess the impact on their cloud security posture, and make comparisons to their on-prem environments.
“For smart security decisions, visibility and context are crucial,” said Erkang Zheng, founder and CEO of JupiterOne. “Whether it is operational security, compliance evidence collection, or risk management, users can leverage the automation and contextual insights from JupiterOne to make better decisions faster. Combining continuous control monitoring of an organization's cyber assets to the security performance management they receive from TrustMAPP can help organizations quickly improve the maturity of their security program.”
About TrustMAPP
TrustMAPP delivers continuous Cybersecurity Performance Management, giving CISOs a real-time view of the effectiveness of their cybersecurity program. TrustMAPP tells you where you are, where you’re going, and what it will take to get there. From a single source of data, an organization’s security posture is visible based on stakeholder perspectives: CISO, C-Suite, and Board. TrustMAPP gives organizations the ability to manage security as a business, quantifying and prioritizing remediation actions and costs. Please visit trustmapp.com to learn more and also visit @TrustMAPP on Twitter and TrustMAPP on LinkedIn. General inquiries should be directed to info@trustmapp.com. Press and analyst inquiries should be sent to about@trustmapp.com.
###
Chad Boeckmann
TrustMAPP
+1 952-544-0234
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn