August 2022 DFPI Consumer Connection



Back-to-School: What to Know before You Go Money as You Grow Educational Program One of the most important things you can teach your child is how to become financially independent. From childhood to adulthood, there are critical skills, knowledge, and lifestyle habits that you can pass on to help keep them financially on track. You don’t have to be a money expert to do this since the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has developed the Money as You Grow educational program. This free online program is designed to help you determine when your child is reaching age-appropriate money milestones and choose activities and conversation starters to engage your child in active learning. It’s never too early or too late to talk to your child about money management. For more information, visit the CFPB Money as You Grow Webpage. Your Financial Path to Graduation An important part of making it to graduation is knowing how you’re going to pay for your college education. To help you keep on track, the CFPB has developed the Your Financial Path to Graduation online student budgeting tool. Whether you’re enrolled full-time in a postsecondary program, or you are planning part-time enrollment, you can use this tool to keep track of your student aid and tuition costs as well as other educational costs and living expenses. For more information, visit the CFPB Your Financial Path to Graduation Webpage. SMS Giveaways and Freebies Scams Congratulations! You’ve just received a text message saying that you’ve been awarded a free back-to-school shopping spree. All you have to do is visit a website, provide your email address, and you will be rewarded with endless emails, texts, and automated phone calls from the company you’ve just given your information to. For more information, read How To Recognize and Report Spam Text Messages Social Media Scams Facebook sidebar, advertising deals, offers, and giveaways that seem too good to be true, often are. Common back-to-school scams show up in the form of ads promising desirable mobile devices, $1000 gift cards, and department store vouchers for a fraction of the price. They are particularly dangerous because they often only depend on the user clicking the advertisement. Then, rather than finding yourself one click away from your $19.99 iPad, you’re downloading free malware on your electronic device. For more information, read FTC: US Consumers Lost $770 Million in Social Media Scams in 2021 Shopping Scams Some scammers set up phony websites offering low-cost school supplies. But when consumers enter their credit card information and complete their purchases, the items they ordered never arrive. The scammers, though, now have their credit card information and can use it to rack up unauthorized purchases. In some cases, the scam is a lot more nefarious, and the fake company’s website will infect the victim’s device with malware, or the scammer may demand a processing fee before the victim can claim their supposed prize. For more information about online shopping scams, visit the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Online Shopping Webpage. Nonexistent Apartments, Books, and Moving Services Scams Scammers know what college students might be searching for a new apartment, textbooks, or moving services. They also know that they may be able to lure students with a great deal, ask for payment upfront, and then simply never deliver the promised goods or services. Protect yourself by avoiding making online purchases without first validating the website and checking online reviews. For example, check to see if the company is listed with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), ensure they have a real physical address and phone number, and, when possible, get a referral from family or friends. Never agree to rent an apartment without seeing it both inside and outside and don’t make a deposit or pay rent over the phone. In terms of choosing a moving company, only do business with reputable companies in your area. If it’s a long-distance move, try to find an escrow service that will hold your payment until the job is complete. For more information, visit the FTC Rental Listing Scams Webpage. Scholarship Scams School can be expensive, especially if you or your children attend private schools or are enrolled in college. That’s why scholarship dollars are so enticing, and scammers know this. In one type of scholarship scam, cybercriminals ask for an application fee. That fee might not be large, maybe just $25 or $35, but if scammers get enough people to pay this fee the profits can add up. Legitimate scholarships don't require that students pay to apply. Some scammers offer fake scholarship search services. They send you a text or email saying that they'll find scholarship offers for you, for a fee. If you don't earn one of these scholarships, they’ll promise to refund your money. This is another scam. Once you send your money, these search companies typically disappear. For more information, read How to Avoid Scholarship and Financial Aid Scams. Student Loan Forgiveness Scams Scammers aren't above preying on the fears that both students and parents have when it comes to the high cost of tuition. In these scams, fraudsters send emails or texts to students or parents saying that they can reduce or erase the student loan debt that they owe. This, of course, is not true. The scammers might also ask for a fee. Student loan scams lurk in ads on Google searches for Student Loan Relief. With current state and federal programs assistance, there is no company that charges for assistance that current free state and federal programs cannot duplicate. For more information, read Consumer advisory: Don’t give money or information to scammers promising student loan forgiveness.