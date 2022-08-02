Gov. Wolf Issues Statement on PA Supreme Court Upholding Mail-in Voting

Gov. Tom Wolf today issued the following statement on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling upholding the constitutionality of Act 77 of 2019, the state’s no-excuse mail-in voting law.

“Today’s court ruling definitively asserts that mail-in voting is a legal and constitutional method for Pennsylvania voters. By upholding the law, which the General Assembly approved in 2019 in a bipartisan manner, this ruling assures that mail-in voting remains in place and Pennsylvanians will be able to cast their ballot legally in person or by mail without any disruption or confusion.

“Voting is a fundamental right — a right that we should ensure is accessible for all voters. Mail-in voting is a safe, secure and legal option for Pennsylvania voters to exercise that right. I will continue to advocate for voting reforms that remove barriers and increase access to voting.”