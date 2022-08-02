Press Releases

08/02/2022

Connecticut Department of Public Health, State Department of Education And Office Of Early Childhood Release COVID-19 School Guidance For The 2022-2023 School Year

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Aug. 2, 2022

CONTACT: Chris Boyle, Director of Communications

(860) 706-9654 – christopher.boyle@ct.gov

HARTFORD, Conn.— The Connecticut Department of Public Health, the State Department of Education, and the Office of Early Childhood have collaborated the release of new school guidance entitled “Launching into Healthy Learning” for the start of the 2022—2023 school year.

“Since the start of the 2021 school year, we have administered thousands of COVID-19 vaccines to children throughout the state and we have distributed millions of self-test kits—these have all been major game changers in the fight against COVID-19,” said Governor Ned Lamont. “The goal with Launching into Healthy Learning is to maintain in-person learning for our children as much as possible and to keep them healthy and learning all year long.”

The Launching into Healthy Learning guidance documents are posted on the DPH website including:

“We continue to drive home the message that all the tools are in place to combat this virus. Our toolbox includes vaccines, first and second boosters, Test to Treat locations, therapeutics, self-tests and state-supported testing,” said DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD. “Our key strategies for the school year include starting healthy with vaccination, maximizing in-person learning with symptom awareness and at-home testing, and using available prevention tools, primarily the CDC Community Levels Map.”

“As we launch into a new school year, we are working diligently with our partner state agencies and stakeholders to ensure all our students and staff can return to healthy, safe, and enriching in-person learning,” said Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker.

“The CSDE is looking forward to providing support to our districts throughout the upcoming school year to ensure uninterrupted student attendance and engagement, ultimately leading to student growth and success!”

“We value our partnership with DPH and SDE as we work to support children and staff in schools and childcare throughout the pandemic. We have worked to align our health and safety policies to the extent possible, which makes it easier for families to understand, as they too, manage their lives during COVID,” said OEC Commissioner Beth Bye.

The guidance documents were shared with schools and districts last night and a webinar was held with Superintendents this morning.

