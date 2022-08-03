JBS Devices | Online IT Hardware Store In Austin Texas

Submit Release
AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When investing in new servers or networking equipment, first thing comes in the mind is the cost of all the accessories. JBS Devices is an IT hardware accessories company that provides businesses with high-quality parts at fair prices. We stock a wide range of products from leading manufacturers, allowing us to provide our customers with everything they need for their tech setup. With vast experience and best quality assurance JBS Devices offers high-end products when it comes to IT hardware accessories.

Whether its cables, connectors, racks, or other equipment to complete the IT set-up, JBS Devices ensures quality as well as convenience in price. At JBS Devices, we sell only products that pass our rigorous quality assurance testing. This selection of reliable products is what separates us from other resellers. When buying from JBS, it will guaranteed to get the best-in-class products for sure.

One of the main concerns that business owners have when purchasing a product is whether or not it will work as advertised. At JBS Devices most of our products covers standard warranty alongwith quality assurance.

When it comes to IT hardware accessories, JBS Devices is the one-stop shop. Our company stocks only the highest-quality products from top-notch manufacturers, and suppliers we offer a wide range of products at competitive prices.

About JBS Devices

The mission of JBS Devices is to transform ourselves into a full-service reseller and product integrator of IT hardware and applications in addition to offering specific services in upgrading computer systems and revamping entire IT infrastructures. We hold a large inventory of computer hardware items from all leading brands of routers, servers, desktops, laptops, and notebooks, including hard drives, CPUs, and other accessories.

Contact:

Website: https://jbsdevices.com/
Phone: (469)-459-9688
Address: 5900 Balcones Drive, STE 100 Austin, TX 78731
Email: support@jbsdevices.com
