Solver QuickStart Cuts CPM Solution Deployment Time to One Day

Solver’s unique rapid deployment model for cloud-based Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software helps midsized organizations achieve their strategy using 100+ free, ready-to-use and customizable planning, reporting, and dashboard templates.

Solver to provide free access to $100,000+ of reports, dashboards, and budget forms

CALABASAS, CALIF., USA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solver, an award-winning global leader in cloud-based Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software for mid-market ERPs, today announced the official launch of Solver QuickStart. Solver QuickStart features a unique implementation methodology that delivers the industry’s quickest time to value for financial reporting, planning, and dashboards integrated with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance, Sage Intacct, and Acumatica.

Traditionally, CPM solution users have had to wait through months of configuration time before gaining insight from their new software, but Solver QuickStart gets customers up and running on the same day they start their implementation. This is due to its patent-pending, automated implementation wizard, which is so intuitive that deployment can be done by a financial professional. In addition, QuickStart implementations include instant access to the Solver Marketplace with 100+ pre-built, ready-to-use reports, dashboards, and budget forms that are free to download and use immediately.

“Everything you get access to with Solver QuickStart and the ready-to-use reports and planning templates from the Marketplace on the first day – at no extra charge – could cost over $100,000 with another CPM solution,” said Nils Rasmussen, CEO at Solver. “Using Solver QuickStart, the finance and accounting team can start analyzing their financial data the first day the software is installed, knowing that the data they are slicing and dicing is fully accurate because it results from a seamless integration with their ERP.”

By dramatically reducing the initial implementation phase of traditional CPM solutions, Solver QuickStart delivers an immediate ROI while also building continuous value through its infinitely customizable report-design capabilities. Featuring Excel- and Power BI-based design options, Solver comes equipped with drag-and-drop tools that make it easy to design, customize, and tailor reports, dashboards, and forms on your own or with the help of a Solver expert.

“The 2020s have shown that business leaders do not have time to wait for insight anymore,” said Rasmussen. “Solver QuickStart is a game changer because it meets the needs of modern business leaders by driving faster, more confident decision-making and greater agility on day one.”

About Solver
Founded in 1996, Solver has won countless awards for its Corporate Performance Management software that delivers FP&A solutions to meet midsize business needs. The CPM solution provider has been repeatedly named a CPM Leader by G2, was Microsoft’s BI Partner of the Year, and is recognized on the Gartner Group CPM Magic Quadrant. Solver integrates with leading ERPs and is sold through 20+ global offices and a worldwide network of partners. Please visit www.solverglobal.com or contact info@solverglobal.com to learn more.

