Site Impact Announces Investment in Digital Marketing Solutions with Acquisition of Mendez Media Marketing

Site Impact joins forces with Mendez Media Marketing & Databyrd software, to become one of the country’s leading multi-channel digital marketing solutions.

COCONUT CREEK, FLORIDA, USA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Site Impact, leading multi-channel solutions company, announces acquisition of California-based digital media marketing agency, Mendez Media Marketing, Inc. and sister software company, Databyrd.

This is an investment into Site Impact and advances the company’s strategic plan of expanding into California as well as growing in the digital media marketing space with attractive and exponential future growth potential.

The acquisition of the digital media reporting software, Databyrd, allows Site Impact to deliver more transparency and analytics to clients. Site Impact plans to further develop and enhance Databyrd into the industry's leading digital media dashboard.

Overall, the two acquisitions complement Site Impacts' efforts to grow as a comprehensive, one-stop-shop digital media solution for clients targeting in-market shoppers, combined with enhanced data analytics on consumer shopping behavior and digital conversions.

“Our clients have been looking for transparency and advanced reporting for their omni-channel campaigns. The acquisition of Databyrd, positions us to deliver on those requests, while continuing to develop the technology to become the best-in-class digital media dashboard” said Jennifer Gressman, Site Impact, CEO.

The acquisition of the agency’s exceptional team brings a wealth of knowledge and valuable experience in the media buying & strategic planning space. By joining forces with Mendez Media Marketing, Site Impact will leverage the agency’s industry expertise to grow its product lineup and solutions and ultimately better serve the company’s growing media and client needs.

Mendez Media Marketing CEO, Sara Mendez, will now serve as Site Impact's Chief Marketing Officer.

“For me, this move made sense on every level,” said Mendez. “To be aligned with a leadership team who shares your vision and values, and to be able to approach new opportunities together is something that doesn’t come up often. I am blessed beyond measure and look forward to the many great things to come.”

For more information about Site Impact, visit https://siteimpact.com/.
For more information about Mendez Media Marketing, visit https://www.mendezmediamarketing.com/

