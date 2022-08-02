Submit Release
FWC: Attend a public open house on lake management plans

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is hosting four open houses on the final drafts of the lake management plans for the Harris Chain of Lakes, Kissimmee Chain of Lakes and Lake Okeechobee.

After gathering input and feedback over an 18-month process, FWC staff drafted plans to balance the biological needs of fish and wildlife with the desires of a wide range of stakeholders. To engage the public on the contents of the plans, FWC will be hosting the following four open house public meetings.

  • Lake Okeechobee (Okeechobee): Tuesday, Aug. 16, 6-8 p.m. at Okeechobee County Civic Center, 1750 U.S. Highway 98 N, Okeechobee, FL 34972.
  • Lake Okeechobee (Clewiston): Wednesday, Aug. 17, 6-8 p.m. at the John Boy Auditorium, 1200 W C Owen Ave., Clewiston FL 33440.
  • Harris Chain of Lakes: Thursday, Aug. 18, 6-8 p.m. at the Tavares Community Center, 100 E Caroline St., Tavares, FL 32778.
  • Kissimmee Chain of Lakes: Tuesday, Aug. 30, 6-8 p.m. Kissimmee Civic Center, 201 E Dakin Ave., Kissimmee, FL 34741.

Lake Management Plans are comprehensive, covering the FWC’s management of a system’s fish, wildlife and habitats. They are designed to ensure management of fish and wildlife for their long-term well-being and the benefit of people. Plans cover management activities within the FWC’s jurisdiction while providing recommendations to partner agencies on items outside of that jurisdiction, such as water levels and water quality. FWC management activities can include, but are not limited to, habitat protection, restoration and enhancement, fish management, and invasive plant management.

For questions related to the management plans or upcoming open houses, contact Ben Shepherd at bshepherd@inwoodinc.com or 407-971-8850 or visit MyFWC.com/Lake-Plans.

For general waterbody information, fishing forecasts, virtual tours, plant control operation schedules and annual workplans, boat ramp information, and more, visit the “What’s Happening on My Lake” website at MyFWC.com/Lake.

