Digital Map Market - Present Scenario on Growth Analysis along with key industry players

Digital Map Market

Increase in the usage of 3D platforms & advanced technologies for surveying and making digital maps drive the growth of the global digital map market

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES , August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global digital map market is segmented on the basis of usage, functionality, and region. Usage covered in this study include indoor and outdoor applications. By indoor applications, the market is classified into airports, malls, and departmental stores. By outdoor applications, the market is divided into automotive navigation, mobile & the internet, public sector agencies, and enterprises. Based on the functionality, the market categorized into computerized, scientific, and GPS navigation.

Major industry players such as - Apple Inc., Google Inc, HERE, Micello, Inc., TomTom International BV, MiTAC International Corporation, ARC Aerial Imaging Limited, Esri, Nearmap Ltd., and MAPQUEST.

The outdoor segment dominated the market in 2016. Digital map companies across the globe have focused on calculation, accurate & reliable navigation, ease of convenience by transfer information and valuable insights to the user. In addition, easy & efficient operations, cost reduction, better connection with the communities, transparent nature, gain in competitive edge, improved decision making are fueling the growth of digital maps in outdoor use. Real-time mapping of the physical world represents lucrative opportunity for the market.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 150 Pages) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2735

The digital map market was valued at $1,804 million in 2017, and is projected to reach at $3,679 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 12.61% from 2017 to 2023. This is attributed to increase in the use of geospatial information and rise in use of smartphones. Usage wise the indoor segment is expected to grow at CAGR of around 15% followed by outdoor segment.

Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

If you have any questions please feel free to contact our analyst at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/2735

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2735

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Similar Report -

Location based services market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

