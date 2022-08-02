Vector Global Logistics and Supply Chain Now Host “Leveraging Logistics for Ukraine” Working Sessions to Provide Aid
Vector Global Logistics and Supply Chain Now are hosting “Leveraging Logistics for Ukraine” working sessions for anyone who wants to stand with Ukraine.
Vector Global Logistics exists to leverage logistics to make a positive impact in the world, and these conversations are a result of our team’s dedicated actions.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vector Global Logistics and Supply Chain Now have teamed up to host “Leveraging Logistics for Ukraine” working sessions for anyone in the supply chain, logistics, and social impact communities who want to work together to find solutions to bring more aid to the people of Ukraine. These monthly Zoom conversations allow non-profits to share their current efforts in the region, let logistics professionals provide updates, encourage people to ask for essential resources, and give companies the ability to respond to needs.
— Enrique Alvarez, Managing Director of Vector Global Logistics
Launching less than two weeks after the Ukraine war broke out, these virtual working sessions were held weekly for several months as information was changing quickly and everyone was trying to understand and respond to the situation. Now held monthly, they will continue as a long-term effort to support in-country and displaced Ukrainians.
“Vector exists to leverage logistics to make a positive impact in the world, and we are outraged about this horrific and needless war. Putin’s actions go against our company’s values, and we are taking this conflict personally,” says Enrique Alvarez, Managing Director. “Our team believes that a few caring individuals can change the world, so shortly after the conflict broke out, we began reaching out to our community to come together to fight as one. These conversations are a result of our team’s dedicated actions.”
For months, Vector and Supply Chain Now have been utilizing their logistics expertise, connecting those who have resources with those who need them, and holding these open working sessions to give those in the logistics community the ability to stand with Ukraine through their unique expertise.
Scott Luton, founder of Supply Chain Now, adds, “There are folks that talk about what needs to happen—and then there are folks like Enrique and the Vector team that do it. Our Supply Chain Now family is honored to support these critical relief efforts that are helping people in need in and around Ukraine.”
Results from this initiative over the last few months include:
— 325,000 pounds of supplies being shipped, which includes contents like medical supplies, first aid kits, hygiene items, disaster blankets, clothing, and children’s books
—Generous financial sponsorships from D-Trans LLC, WCAworld Foundation, and a private family foundation to cover shipments of aid
— Logistics partners such as Hapag-Lloyd and Swan Transportation Services have helped lower the cost of aid shipments
— Donations of vital medical supplies from Performance Health and MATTER as well as disaster blankets from Whitehouse & Schapiro
— Warehouse space donation from Books For Africa for shipment consolidation as needed
— Personalized connections between individuals and companies interested in supporting Ukraine with other individuals, companies, and non-profits who are working in the region
— Collective efforts for sourcing everything from medical supplies to automobiles to protective equipment to basic necessities
— Vector has hosted multiple episodes of their Logistics with Purpose podcast focused on Ukraine efforts, including guests such as Procure4Peace, Soles4Souls, SERV International, and WCAworld Foundation.
Additionally, Vector Global Logistics is sponsoring the ocean shipping of two containers per month. These sponsorships are on a first come, first serve basis and can be requested by any non-profit, regardless of whether or not they are a current Vector client.
To learn more about “Leveraging Logistics with Ukraine,” please visit https://vectorgl.com/stand-with-ukraine/.
About Vector Global Logistics
Vector Global Logistics provides world-class logistics services to make their partners and clients more successful while bettering the lives of everyone they come in contact with and creating a positive social impact. International and domestic shipping is provided through four key services: project logistics, non-profit expertise, complex regions, and expedited shipping. For more information, please visit www.vectorgl.com.
About Supply Chain Now
From podcasts to live streams, vlogs, virtual events, and articles, Supply Chain Now digital media unites everything about the latest in global supply chain performance in one place. Discover media that spotlights the people, technology, best practices, critical issues, and opportunities impacting global supply chain performance. For more information, please visit www.supplychainnow.com.
