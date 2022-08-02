Submit Release
Anchorage Woman Indicted for Two Homicides

July 29, 2022

(Anchorage, AK) – Thursday, an Anchorage grand jury indicted 24-year-old Brianna Star Wassillie for the murders of Gregory Pitka and Travis Sheldon on July 3, 2022, near Sand Lake. Wassillie was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder and four counts of second-degree murder.

If convicted at trial, the defendant faces sentences of up to 99 years of imprisonment for each of the murder charges.

These charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. Defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial. For convictions, prosecutors must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

The defendant is currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections. She is scheduled to be arraigned before the Superior Court in Anchorage on August 1, 2022.

CONTACT: Anchorage Assistant District Attorney Alice Curci at (907) 269-6300 or alice.curci@alaska.gov.

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6379.

