More trout are on their way to Panhandle waters this August

If you're looking for a good excuse to enjoy the sunshine and your favorite drink while soaking a line, look no further. Over 3,700 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) rainbow trout will be stocked in the Panhandle Region in Aug.

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

Body of Water Week to be Stocked

Number to be Stocked
Day Rock Pond Aug. 8-12 500
Elsie Lake Aug. 8-12 450
Gene Day Pond Aug. 8-12 1,000
Lower Glidden Lake Aug. 8-12 450
Lucky Friday Pond Aug. 15-19 450
Elsie Lake Aug. 15-19 450
Lower Glidden Lake Aug. 15-19 450

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner.

Many of the waters highlighted above are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free.

To purchase a license:

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-24 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.

Contact the Panhandle Region office at (208) 769-1414 and follow us on the Panhandle Region Facebook page for regular news and updates.

