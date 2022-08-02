CEO DeNeitra Burnett Serves VIP Treatment to Streaming TV Fans
How Thinking Inside the Box Has Made This Savvy CEO a 7-Figure Business in 1 Year
There aren't a lot of Black Woman - Owned Event and Creative agencies in Hollywood. For me, this means there's no room for an 'off day.' I have to be on my A-game EVERY day!”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Being an entrepreneur is no easy feat. You have to be strong, bold, and most of all savvy (pun intended) to be able to pivot your business during a pandemic and continue to thrive in your industry. It's not for the faint at heart.
— DeNeitra Burnett, MBA
For DeNeitra Burnett, Owner of Savvy Events LLC., the entrepreneurship adventure has been "real" to say the least. She started in (year) and now one MBA and two kids later, she and her husband Lawrence are seeing the fruits of their labor come to life.
Clearly, DeNeitra is walking the walk. She's currently working with celebrities and companies like Hulu, Netflix, Peacock, and HBO to provide what the industry is calling custom mailers. Curated experience, custom box gifts, and luxury gift boxes are other phrases used to capture the essence of what she does.
So what exactly does that mean? Well, think of your favorite show or film. Depending on the genre, this could include titles like:
Bel Air
The Kardashians
Bruised
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Black Lady Sketch Show
Savvy Events has created custom mailers for ALL of these titles. In collaboration with the entertainment studio, DeNeitra and her team put together dream-like curated gift boxes. Custom built with the show's fanbase in mind, each box is carefully thought out and often includes the work of other Black Entrepreneurs. Talk about a way to support the community!
“We went from bringing in 6 figures of revenue in 2019 to bringing in 7-figures in 2021 and we're on track to bring in multiple 7-figures in 2022. I never set out to run a 7-figure company so my mind is constantly blown.”
It all began during COVID when the HBCU grad’s event planning business was seeing a dip in sales. No one wanted to book anything, especially with the uncertainty of the world and the possibility of infecting others. It became a liability nobody wanted to have on their watch.
The bank account was looking real slim. For the Burnett's, it became a matter of life or life! Pondering temp work and side hustles were all on the table for this family of four. Luckily, grace was on their side.
The company received an email from Netflix requesting "custom mailers." Having no clue what to do, DeNeitra and her husband Lawrence started to research and put together a game plan. They booked their first show and the rest is history in the making.
But like anything worth something in life, it hasn't been an easy road. From unexpected upfront costs to growing pains, to long hours and missing the kids, the Savvy team has stepped up and pushed through challenges and celebrated successes together.
What's the lesson here and DeNeitra's advice?
Give 110% at all times. You never know where your next client is coming from.
Handle everyone with grace and respect. There's a time to show your value and a time to just listen and learn. This is how you grow.
Keep that passion! Don’t worry about timing. If you love what you do, it will all work out at the right time.
DeNeitra’s work can be found at Savvy Events LLC and on Instagram at Savvy Events LLC.
About DeNeitra Burnett
DeNeitra Burnett, MBA, is the Founder and CEO of Savvy Events, a seven-figure Los-Angeles based event production and creative agency. With an MBA from Cal State San Bernardino and BA in Communications from HBCU Howard University, DeNeitra has used her creativity and grit to climb to the top of the events industry. She’s a regular on the BizBash 500 list of the nation's most influential event planners and works closely with entertainment titans and Fortune 500 companies like HBO, Netflix, and HP, among others. She works alongside her husband, Lawrence, and when they’re not producing impactful brand experiences, you’ll find them hanging out with their two sons at their home in Southern California!
