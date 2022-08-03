EvoCharge and AmpUp Announce Partnership for Intuitive EV Charging Solutions
The joint solution features a simple user experience with price setting, access control, advanced analytics & remote troubleshooting via online dashboard.
The AmpUp partnership offers a unique opportunity for stocking and distribution of commercial units preconfigured and tested to run on the AmpUp network.”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EvoCharge®, an industry leader in Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) and cable management solutions, announced it has entered into a preferred network partnership with AmpUp to provide simple, convenient charging options for electric vehicle (EV) drivers, charging station owners and fleet managers.
— Manish Virmani, vice president of sales and marketing for EvoCharge
AmpUp’s innovative software allows individuals, organizations, and fleet operators to efficiently monitor and manage their EV charging infrastructure to simplify charging schedules and optimize energy consumption. EvoCharge and AmpUp’s preconfigured charging stations provide customers with a turn-key solution, valuable up-time, and a cost-effective charging station setup. This combined solution provides users with real-time analytics, monthly reporting, user management and payment controls.
EvoCharge Level 2 charging stations with AmpUp software are available through EvoCharge and reputable electrical distributors nationwide. The solution is also certified for various utility and state rebate programs.
The new partnership follows early success from AmpUp’s award-winning Community Manager solution, which has served workplaces, universities, multi-unit dwellings, retail, municipalities, and light-duty fleets to date. AmpUp’s charging network powered over 340,000 electric miles in 2021, an estimated 142 metric tons of CO2 saved. The company’s software is used by several Fortune 500 companies across North America.
"We are delighted to further deliver on our go-to-market strategy with AmpUp."
“AmpUp is thrilled to be a preferred software choice for EvoCharge charging stations. The partnership directly contributes to our goal of putting reliable and simple charging solutions in the hands of new station owners across North America,” said Tom Sun, CEO & Cofounder of AmpUp.
About AmpUp
AmpUp is the leading electric vehicle (EV) charging operating system that enables drivers, hosts, and fleets to charge stress-free. Our technology makes it easy for businesses and property owners to manage multiple charge stations and locations in one platform. We enable our customers to achieve their electrification goals faster and easier than they imagined possible. With headquarters in Cupertino, CA, AmpUp's network and software solutions have been deployed for customers across North America and Europe. Key customers include JLL, CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield, Citizens Bank, Hilton Garden Inn, and Holiday Inn. For more information on AmpUp, visit www.ampup.io.
About EvoCharge
EvoCharge, founded in 2009, represents one of North America’s original vehicle electrification providers and pioneer of home and commercial charging solutions. As an industry leader in Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) and cable management solutions, EvoCharge provides the most reliable, safe, and cost-effective charging stations and the industry leading EvoReel® cable management system for single family, multi-family, workplace, and other commercial spaces. EvoCharge products are fully compatible with all EV and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) sold throughout the United States and Canada. EvoCharge is a brand of Phillips and Temro Industries®, a trusted partner to major global OEMs and aftermarket provider of engineered systems for automotive, trucking and off-road vehicles for over 100 years. Learn more about EvoCharge at evocharge.com.
Ashley Tarr
EvoCharge
