ABB OneBill and Abyde partner to deliver HIPAA compliance to eye care professionals

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry-leading compliance solution provider Abyde announces their latest partnership with ABB OneBill, offering a complete user-friendly HIPAA program to ABB OneBill’s members.

Abyde is delighted to announce its new collaboration with ABB OneBill. The Abyde software solution is the easiest way for any sized eye care practice to implement and sustain comprehensive HIPAA compliance programs. We offer ground-breaking software that assists optometrists in prioritizing their compliance processes. In addition to our cutting-edge software solution, Abyde provides live Master Classes and exceptionally qualified HIPAA specialists to assist ABB customers in expanding their industry understanding.

Abyde’s revolutionary approach to HIPAA compliance guides practices through mandatory HIPAA requirements such as the Security Risk Analysis, HIPAA training for doctors and staff, managing Business Associate Agreements, dynamically generated policies, and more. As industry leaders, the software equips practices with the tools and support necessary to experience stress-free compliance.

“We are thrilled to welcome ABB OneBill to our network of partners,” said Matt DiBlasi, President of Abyde. “We have extensive experience in the eye care space and look forward to sharing our expertise with the members of ABB OneBill for years to come!”

“Abyde gives our members a truly user-friendly approach to HIPAA compliance,” said Jill Stephenson, head of vendor partnerships at ABB OneBill. “Members will love the friendly user-interface, step-by-step questions, and timely reminders. Abyde also provides personalized HIPAA documentation and forms, historical tracking and support in the event of an audit, and more. Plus, we appreciate Abyde’s support of our member education. Our team is delighted to partner with Abyde and as our members come to know Abyde and their platform, we believe they will feel the same way.”

About Abyde

Abyde (Tampa, FL) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing HIPAA compliance for medical professionals. Launched in January 2017, Abyde was formed with the idea that there could exist an easier, more cost-effective way for healthcare providers to comply with government-mandated HIPAA regulations. For more information on Abyde visit abyde.com.

About ABB OneBill

About ABB OneBill: Founded in 1984 by a small group of private optometrists, ABB OneBill is a division of ABB OPTICAL GROUP focused on enhancing the independent professional optometrist's ability to compete in a rapidly changing marketplace. This includes providing a consolidated billing service, favorable purchasing arrangements, vendor discounts and programs, business management and marketing support, quality educational programs for practitioners and staff, medical billing services via a 3rd party, and other support services as requested by members. For more information, visit AbbOneBill.com.

