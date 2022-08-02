West Virginia WIC Celebrates Breastfeeding Week, August 1-7

In coordination with World Breastfeeding Week, Governor Jim Justice has declared August 1-7 as West Virginia Breastfeeding Week, highlighting the benefits that breastfeeding can bring to the health and welfare of babies and mothers with a focus on good nutrition, poverty reduction, and food security. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Office of Nutrition Services, West Virginia Women, Infants and Children Program (West Virginia WIC) is the state’s lead agency for West Virginia Breastfeeding Week.

“Recognizing the importance of breastfeeding and providing support for West Virginia’s breastfeeding babies and mothers is an important aspect of creating a healthier West Virginia,” said Heidi Staats, Director of DHHR’s Office of Nutrition Services. “In addition to providing nutrition and breastfeeding education and referrals to health and social services, West Virginia WIC provides pregnant, breastfeeding, and postpartum women, infants, and children up to age 5 with nutritious, supplemental foods.”

West Virginia WIC activities celebrating World Breastfeeding Week will occur statewide throughout the month of August.

The Greenbrier County West Virginia WIC office will host an open house daily during the week of August 1-5 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. with staff meet and greets, swag bags, and raffles.

The Monongalia County West Virginia WIC office will host the 12th Annual Baby Buggy Stroll will be held August 3, 2022, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport.

The state West Virginia WIC office will host a celebration on August 5, 2022 at the Westside Family Resource Center from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Nutrition education, information sessions, fresh healthy foods, and toiletries will be provided for attendees.

Mid-Ohio Valley West Virginia WIC will hold a celebration at Parkersburg City Park Shelter #18 on August 18, 2022, from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. with a firetruck, refreshments, and door prizes.

To learn more about West Virginia WIC, visit dhhr.wv.gov/wic or call (304) 558-0030.