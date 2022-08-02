MDA Partnerships Assist Transitioning Farmers

Farmers in Minnesota looking to enter or exit farming have two new resources available, through a partnership between the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) and the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation (MFBF) and Minnesota Dairy Initiative (MDI).

Both can work with farmers to put together “kitchen table” on-farm teams to help farmers navigate their way through farm transition and succession planning.

Areas such as property law, property transfer, establishment and dissolution of partnerships, leases and other contracts, accounting, lending, psychological or spiritual support, and other types of support are available.

The MFBF team can work with all Minnesota farmers, regardless of membership status with the Farm Bureau. Contact Paul Lanoue at 651-768-2100 or paul.lanoue@fbmn.org for more information.

Minnesota dairy farmers can work with the MDI. Contact Emily Mollenhauer (651) 764-0309 or emmollenhauer@gmail.com for more information.

This service is available on a first-come, first-served basis until funding for the fiscal year runs out. Assistance is provided until farmers are comfortable continuing on their own.

Minnesota farmers can also use the MDA’s FarmLink program at any time to connect farmers looking to exit farming with prospective buyers or renters looking to enter farming, and experienced farmers with beginning farmers.

