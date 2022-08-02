CyberSN Partner, Secure Diversity, Launches Scholarship Campaign to Train Historically Excluded Genders in Cybersecurity
Secure Diversity and the SANS Institute partner to create a training and certification program to to educate current and future cybersecurity professionals.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CyberSN, the industry's leading cybersecurity career and staffing firm, announced today that Secure Diversity Inc., founded by CyberSN’s CEO Deidre Diamond, will become a Strategic Industry Partner (SIP) with the SANS Institute, a training and certification organization dedicated to empowering and educating current and future cybersecurity professionals. The partnership will create the Secure Diversity Leadership Academy, which supports cybersecurity professionals of a gender that has been historically excluded.
The first-ever Secure Diversity Leadership Academy consists of three training programs leading to SANS GIAC certification focused on cybersecurity leadership. The programs will train cybersecurity professionals and leaders to be Cloud Security Leaders, Transformational Cyber Leaders, and Operational Cyber Executives. The programs also include proprietary EQ (Emotional Intelligence) training developed and taught by Deidre Diamond. Secure Diversity has commenced fundraising efforts for the new scholarship program.
"Overall, studies show women are underrepresented in the cybersecurity industry and there has always been a barrier to women in cybersecurity leadership roles,” says Deidre Diamond. She continues, “Many cybersecurity leadership roles strongly prefer or require cybersecurity certifications. Yet these certifications can be costly and, compiled with the gender pay gap, this financial barrier keeps many women and non-binary folx from pursuing them.”
The fundraising campaign will cover the entire cost for participants who go through the Secure Diversity Leadership Program. Secure Diversity aims to raise enough for 30 scholarships by the end of 2022, so that each program will have a fully-funded cohort of ten participants. Those wishing to support the program can choose a curated fundraising package or donate a custom amount.
There are many options available for sponsorship, ranging from one scholarship to an entire learning cohort. Each donation helps guide a new path for underrepresented peoples in the cybersecurity field. To learn more about donation options, please visit here.
If you're interested in participating in the program, visit our application page to see eligibility requirements and apply for a spot.
About CyberSN
Founded in 2014, CyberSN is a Woman-Owned Small Business (certified WBE & WOSB, 2022) and the industry's leading career and staffing firm solely focused on the cybersecurity talent industry across the U.S. From self-service to full-service recruitment, CyberSN provides professionals and hiring teams with the expertise, information, and resources to maximize performance, diversity, and retention. Recognized by its unique care and dedication to the cyber community including diversity and inclusion initiatives, and their innovative job search and hiring solutions, and resources such as the 45 Job Categories of Cybersecurity. Learn more at www.CyberSN.com
About SANS
The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. Today, SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals in government and commercial institutions worldwide. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates practitioner skills through more than 35 hands-on, ANSI accredited technical certifications in cyber security. SANS also delivers a wide variety of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, webcasts, podcasts, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system-the Internet Storm Center. (https://www.sans.org)
About Secure Diversity
Secure Diversity is an innovative non-profit organization with leaders that think out of the box to create strategies & solutions to increase diversity in the cybersecurity industry. Founded in 2015 by Deidre Diamond; we foster gender diversity, equity, and inclusion in cybersecurity through conferences, networking, mentoring, professional development, and community outreach. One of our primary goals is to raise awareness and increase the number of women and other underrepresented genders in the cybersecurity workforce. For more information, visit the Secure Diversity website.
Media Contact: Madelynn Sawicz, CyberSN, madelynn.sawicz@cybersn.com.
Madelynn Sawicz
CyberSN
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other